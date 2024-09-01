When BTS' Jungkook revealed how he caught his father pretending to be Santa Claus: 'He had the mask in his hand'

Singer Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, clocked his 27th birthday on Sunday. Since debuting with BTS in 2013, performing in shows with the group, releasing his solo albums and songs, and performing across the world, Jungkook, aka Jeon Jungkook, has come a long way. (Also Read | Jungkook wonders if he can receive recognition without 'BTS power' in I Am Still trailer) Jungkook spoke about the incident during 2019 BTS FESTA.

When BTS spoke about their childhood

As BTS ARMY knows that Jungkook is very close to his family. He often recalls incidents involving his parents and other members of the family. In the 2019 BTS FESTA, the members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook, were asked about a memorable childhood present.

Suga revealed realising Santa Claus wasn't real

Suga recalled an incident from Christmas when he was a kid and excited for Santa Claus's gift. The BTS rapper said that he lay in bed in his room with closed eyes but was wide awake when his father walked in. He quietly kept a gift on Suga's bedside table. Suga, who was waiting for Santa, quickly opened his eyes, only to see his father there. He said it was on that day he realised that Santa Claus isn't real.

Jungkook caught his father pretending to be Santa Claus

Jungkook chimed in, "In Suga's case, he opened his eyes and found out about Santa. I don't remember what present it was, but dad came in wearing a Santa mask. Hearing him, I couldn't open my eyes. Because I was too nervous. The beard brushed against my face. My dad had the mask in his hand! I don't remember much after that, but I definitely believed Santa came. I don't remember the presents. I only remember that Santa mask."

Jungkook's projects

Jungkook is currently serving in the South Korean military. His new documentary, Jungkook: I Am Still, will release in theatres worldwide on September 18. It is a video diary of the singer's "eight-month journey" to his solo debut. Directed by Junsoo Park, the documentary began around the time Jungkook released Seven. Currently, he features in the travel reality series Are You Sure with Jimin.