California wildfires live: Strong Santa Ana winds pose new threat to Los Angeles
Even as firefighters raced to contain the frontiers of two Los Angeles wildfires, the National Weather Service has predicted strong Santa Ana winds to pick up starting early Tuesday and continue through midday Wednesday.
A new small but fast-moving fire erupted in scrubland in the bed of the Santa Clara River in Ventura County, northwest of Los Angeles. Dubbed as the ‘Auto Fire’, it was burning near a golf course but not yet threatening homes.
Fire officials advised residents in high-risk areas to leave home if they sense danger and not wait for formal evacuation orders.
US President Joe Biden said it would “cost tens of billions of dollars to get Los Angeles back where it was.” "We are going to need Congress to step up to provide the funding to get this done," the outgoing president has said.
- Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and other officials have expressed confidence that the region was ready to face the new threat with additional firefighters from around the US, Canada, and Mexico.
-The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power also warned that it could deliberately cut power for safety purposes in the coming days as wind speeds picked up, posing a serious risk for new fires in the region.
-There have been more than a dozen wildfires in Southern California since Jan. 1, mostly in the greater Los Angeles area.
-The latest started late Monday in a dry riverbed in Oxnard, about 55 miles (about 89 kilometres) northwest of Los Angeles, and was burning in an agricultural area.
-Authorities have not yet determined an official cause for any of the fires. However, electric services company Southern California Edison has acknowledged agencies are investigating whether its equipment may have started a smaller blaze.
California wildfires live: More than 8,500 firefighters attacked the fires from the air and on the ground, preventing conflagrations at either end of Los Angeles from spreading overnight.
"This setup is about as bad as it gets," Los Angeles City Fire Chief Kristin Crowley told local residents, reports Reuters.
California wildfires live: Los Angeles firefighters are bracing for intense winds that could fuel two monstrous wildfires that have already killed 24 people.
Hurricane force winds of 75 mph (120 kph) were possible from early Tuesday, with 50-70 mph gusts expected through Wednesday, said David Roth, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center, according to Reuters.
The wildfires – referred to as the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire – have destroyed over 12,000 structures and forced about 92,000 people from their homes.
California wildfires live: Survivors recall trauma
California wildfires news live: Los Angeles residents who escaped raging infernos have recalled their traumatic experience since last Tuesday and their desperate attempts to save their lives.
Tabitha Trosen and her boyfriend told the news agency AP about their feeling of “teetering” on the edge, fearing the blaze could spread to their neighbourhood anytime. The couple also recalled their efforts to salvage their belongings so that they do not lose their precious memories. Read more.
