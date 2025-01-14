California wildfires live: Strong Santa Ana winds pose new threat to Los Angeles

California wildfires live: The Auto Fire spreads following the riverbed of the Santa Clara River in Oxnard, North West of Los Angeles, California, on January 13, 2025.

California wildfires live: At least 24 people have died in the two massive fires in Los Angeles, which have scorched about 40,000 acres since erupting in fierce winds last Tuesday. The wildfires – referred to as the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire – have destroyed over 12,000 structures and forced about 92,000 people from their homes....Read More

Even as firefighters raced to contain the frontiers of two Los Angeles wildfires, the National Weather Service has predicted strong Santa Ana winds to pick up starting early Tuesday and continue through midday Wednesday.

A new small but fast-moving fire erupted in scrubland in the bed of the Santa Clara River in Ventura County, northwest of Los Angeles. Dubbed as the ‘Auto Fire’, it was burning near a golf course but not yet threatening homes.

Fire officials advised residents in high-risk areas to leave home if they sense danger and not wait for formal evacuation orders.

US President Joe Biden said it would “cost tens of billions of dollars to get Los Angeles back where it was.” "We are going to need Congress to step up to provide the funding to get this done," the outgoing president has said.

More on the California wildfires:

- Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and other officials have expressed confidence that the region was ready to face the new threat with additional firefighters from around the US, Canada, and Mexico.

-The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power also warned that it could deliberately cut power for safety purposes in the coming days as wind speeds picked up, posing a serious risk for new fires in the region.

-There have been more than a dozen wildfires in Southern California since Jan. 1, mostly in the greater Los Angeles area.

-The latest started late Monday in a dry riverbed in Oxnard, about 55 miles (about 89 kilometres) northwest of Los Angeles, and was burning in an agricultural area.

-Authorities have not yet determined an official cause for any of the fires. However, electric services company Southern California Edison has acknowledged agencies are investigating whether its equipment may have started a smaller blaze.

