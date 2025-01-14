Beyonce postpones teased announcement due to LA wildfires ‘devastation’

US singer Beyonce has postponed a teased announcement because of the “devastation” of the California wildfires that has seen thousands of homes destroyed and communities ravaged. The 43-year-old superstar, whose BeyGood foundation has donated 2.5 million US dollars to Los Angeles relief efforts, had previously said she would reveal something on Tuesday – which fans have speculated is a tour or album. It came as officials warned that winds scattering ash could threaten the progress made so far on the infernos that have sent thousands of people frantically fleeing their properties. On Instagram, Beyonce wrote: “The January 14th announcement will be postponed to a later date due to the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires around areas of Los Angeles. “I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss. “We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community.” Rock band Nine Inch Nails were about to make a tour announcement, and also said this would be deferred. On Instagram, they wrote: “Since some dates and information about our world tour have leaked we are confirming that yes we will be touring and will provide more details soon. “We are all watching the devastation that is unfolding in California and have paused our announcement while people try to deal with all that is happening.” On Sunday, the BeyGood foundation Instagram account said it has launched the LA Fire Relief Fund, which “is earmarked to aid families in the Altadena/Pasadena area who lost their homes, and to churches and community centres to address the immediate needs of those affected by the wildfires”. Founded in 2013, the charity concentrates on economic equity, by “supporting marginalised and under-resourced programmes”, according to its mission statement. Other celebrities who have donated funds include Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria and her foundation, the Screen Actors Guild, the Recording Academy and MusiCares, and Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis and her family – who have all pledged one million dollars each to those affected by the wildfires. US reality star Paris Hilton launched an emergency fund to support families who have been displaced, kickstarting it with a personal donation of 100,000 dollars after she watched her Malibu home “burn to the ground on live TV”. Last week, Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles, revealed that her Malibu bungalow was one of the properties destroyed. She wrote: “It was my favourite place, my sanctuary, my sacred happy place. Now it is gone. “God bless all the brave men and women in our fire department who risked their lives in dangerous conditions.” Actors Mel Gibson, Miles Teller, Jeff Bridges, Billy Crystal, Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg are also among the Hollywood stars who have lost their homes. The fires have thrown Hollywood’s awards season into disarray, with the Critics Choice Awards and Producers Guild Awards nominations among the events postponed. The Oscars nominations have also been delayed for a second time, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The Academy previously offered a two-day extension to the voting window “to give members more time to cast their ballots”, pushing back the nominations announcement until January 19 as thousands were evacuated from their homes. Chief executive Bill Kramer and Academy president Janet Yang confirmed nominations for the 97th Oscars will be rescheduled until January 23 in a virtual event “without in-person media coverage”. The Oscars ceremony remains scheduled for Sunday March 2 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, and so reportedly does the Grammys on February 2. Meanwhile, the screening of a new Netflix series starring the Duchess of Sussex, which sees her inviting friends and famous guests to a California estate, was also postponed amid the fires. The eight-part series Love, Meghan, which will see the former actress share cooking, gardening and hosting tips, will now premiere on March 4 instead of January 15. On Friday, the duchess and her husband, the Duke of Sussex, hugged residents and spoke to emergency crews at a meal distribution site for people affected by the fires. It is believed the couple have donated clothing, children’s items and other essential supplies for people affected by the fires. The blazes have killed at least 24 people, including British-born former child star Rory Sykes, who was blind and had cerebral palsy. His mother, Shelley Sykes, told Australian TV channel Network 10 he “died needlessly” of carbon monoxide poisoning.

