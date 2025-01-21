Carrie Underwood 'furious' over 'not getting treated like Beyoncé or Lady Gaga' at Trump inauguration

Carrie Underwood’s gig at Donald Trump’s Inauguration was far from ideal. The Country music star’s anticipated delivery of ‘America The Beautiful” was shaken to the core by technical difficulties on Monday. It ultimately led the American Idol star to switch trajectories and perform a capella rendition of the song. Carrie Underwood performs during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP)

To the outsider’s eye, watching the televised coverage of the 2025 Presidential Inauguration, it seemed like the chart-topper seamlessly covered up for what was amiss. However, sources are persistent about how infuriated Underwood was in the aftermath of the big day that she was left feeling lesser than her contemporary music icons who’d previously performed at the ceremonies.

Carrie Underwood allegedly feels that she was snubbed

Over the decades, the historic event has witnessed serenades from Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and AGT star Jackie Evancho to jazz icon Ethel Innis. An insider revealed to DailyMail.com that the 41-year-old songstress was ticked off by how she wasn’t given a “stage of platform even” like former performers as the swearing-in ceremony was relocated indoors due to freezing temperatures. “Carrie was dissatisfied with her performance at the event, primarily due to the limited space she was given, which left her feeling cramped and uncomfortable,” said the source.

Explaining how her “anxiety was high throughout the performance,” the insider insinuated that Underwood “felt that she was not afforded the same level of respect or admiration that previous performers, such as Beyonce and Lady Gaga, had received.” When left feeling “as if she was ushered in and out,” Carrie Underwood allegedly had a “hiss fit afterwards.”

The person pushed ahead, saying that the artist is more habitual to playing at “massive venues with a stage to herself.” However, given the indoor setting of Monday’s Inauguration, the Capitol Rotunda was visibly crammed. As a result, it took a toll on Underwood’s performance, throwing off the acoustics as she felt “like she was literally just in a room with people all around her and a microphone.”

Country star still proud that she pulled it off despite technical hindrances

A second source chimed in, saying that even though the musician will eventually laugh about the day’s awkwardness, she is “disappointed that it wasn’t more of a moment as the moment she was searching for got altered with the technical difficulties.”

Per the new chatter, Carrie is still proud of pulling off the performance without a hitch, saving it from being a total disaster. Yet, knowing that it wasn’t her day, didn’t stop her from being annoyed by the circumstances.

On Monday, an awkward silence consumed the Inauguration venue as the music didn’t play while Underwood waited to belt her high notes. She ultimately beckoned those in attendance to join her a cappella performance: “If you know the words, help me out here!”

Reaction to Carrie Underwood performing at Trump's Inauguration: Before vs After

The “Blown Away” crooner was initially struck hard by backlash for her decision to perform at Trump’s ceremony. She responded in a statement: “I love our country and am honoured to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

The overall sentiment has since somewhat shifted as Underwood won over the massive audience with her masterclass live performance. “I mean…let’s just have one more conversation about what freaking class act@carrieunderwood was today. Not only did she wing it flawlessly, she invited the crowd, and she didn’t run away with the song or add anything crazy. It was a group project and she sounded like an angel,” someone tweeted on X after her performance.

Yet another user wrote, “Now that is a flex. Imagine being so talented that when technology fails, you just go, “Fine, I’ll do it live!” and crush it a cappella in front of thousands. Carrie Underwood doesn’t need auto-tune; auto-tune probably takes notes from her.” Nevertheless, the criticism didn’t fully fade out.