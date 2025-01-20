Menu Explore
From Beyoncé to Lady Gaga, who else sang the national anthem at presidential inaugurations?

AP |
Jan 20, 2025 04:49 PM IST

From Beyoncé to Lady Gaga, who else sang the national anthem at presidential inaugurations?

President-elect Donald Trump selected opera tenor Christopher Macchio to perform the national anthem at Monday's inauguration, at which Carrie Underwood will also perform “America the Beautiful." Here’s a list of some singers at previous presidential inaugurations:

John F Kennedy, 1961: Contralto Marian Anderson sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Lyndon B. Johnson, 1965: The United States Marine Band performed the national anthem.

Richard Nixon, 1969: The Mormon Tabernacle Choir accompanied by the United States Marine Band performed the national anthem.

Richard Nixon, 1973: Jazz great Ethel Ennis sang the national anthem.

Jimmy Carter, 1977: Cantor Isaac Goodfriend, a Holocaust survivor, accompanied by the U.S. Marine Band sang the national anthem.

Ronald Reagan, 1981: Amateur singer Juanita Booker sang the national anthem.

Ronald Reagan, 1985: The United States Marine Band performed “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Opera singer Jessye Norman also performed.

George Bush, 1989: Staff Sergeant Alvy Powell of the U.S. Army Band sang the national anthem.

Bill Clinton, 1993: Opera singer Marilyn Horne sang the national anthem.

Bill Clinton, 1997: Santita Jackson, the daughter of the Rev. Jesse Jackson, and the Resurrection Choir sang the national anthem. Jessye Norman also performed.

George W. Bush, 2001: Army Staff Sgt. Alec T. Maly sang the national anthem.

George W. Bush, 2005: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bradley Bennett sang the national anthem. Singers Susan Graham and Denyce Graves also performed.

Barack Obama, 2009: The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters sang the national anthem. Aretha Franklin also performed.

Barack Obama, 2013: Beyoncé performed the national anthem and later said she had lip-synced to a taped track. James Taylor also sang.

Donald Trump, 2017: Jackie Evancho sang the national anthem.

Joe Biden, 2021: Lady Gaga sang the national anthem. Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks also performed.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Bigg Boss 18 Live, Hollywood, Music, Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
