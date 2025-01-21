Melania Trump's inauguration outfit costs a fortune, and netizens are going into a spiral over it

Melania Trump's inauguration outfit, with its hefty price tag, caught all netizen's eyes as she stood beside her husband, Donald Trump, during his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States. First lady Melania Trump gestures during the inaugural parade inside Capital One Arena on the inauguration day of U.S. President Donald Trump's second presidential term, in Washington, U.S. January 20, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria(REUTERS)

Melania wore a custom double-breasted navy coat designed by Adam Lippes and paired it with a matching boater hat created by Eric Javits. Eric Javits hats are known for their exceptional craftsmanship, another hefty tagged item. A similar boater hat from the designer has been listed for over $400. Lippes, though not a widely recognized name, is reportedly a favourite designer of Melania’s, as noted by Vogue. He had also designed Princess Eugenie’s Trooping the Colour outfit in 2017.

Lippes told Vogue, “Mrs. Trump's outfit was created by some of America's finest craftsmen and I take great pride in showing such work to the world.”

ALSO READ| ‘I have a very tall son’: President Donald Trump gush over 18-year-old son Barron Trump

A similar double-breasted coat on the Adam Lippes website is priced at over $3,600, but Melania’s custom design is expected to exceed that value largely. She completed her look with black leather gloves and dark suede pumps, perfectly coordinating with her 78-year-old husband’s attire.

Melania's choice of outfit sparked mixed reactions online

“I adore Melania and I liked the outfit. Not the hat. It was too much,” one user posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“Makes her look hard. But maybe that's what she wants to look like today, all business. Don't mess with me kind of thing,” another wrote.

“She's dressed for business this time around. I think she's had her fill and rightly so. It's a huge statement on her part. She will always exude beauty, class and dignity regardless of what she wears, but she's putting the classless on notice. She's bringing back some class to DC,” one user noted.

ALSO READ| Inauguration Kiss Fail: Trump & Melania's Awkward Moment With a Hat in the Way | Watch Viral Video

“I love her but her outfits reminds me of the McDonalds Hamburglar….,” one witty user quipped.

Notably, during Trunmp's 2017 inaugural, Melania addressed her outfit, commenting, “It can be a daunting task to choose an outfit that will be mesmerized and become part of our nation's story and forever history.”