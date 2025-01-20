Halsey celebrates TikTok shutdown; fans say she's ‘butthurt over being overshadowed by social media stars’

In 2022, Halsey had already been outspoken about her frustrations with TikTok’s growing influence on the music industry; in a TIME article, the American pop singer-songwriter shared how she felt pressurised to make music for TikTok marketing campaigns instead of her fans. “Everything is marketing. And they are doing this to every artist these days... I just want to release music, man. And I deserve better tbh. I’m tired,” she said. The 30-year-old artist's frustration stemmed from the music industry's demand — that she attach a viral campaign to every song release, which she found counterproductive to her process. More recently, hours after TikTok was officially shut down in the United States, Halsey hinted that the disruption could signal a return to a more traditional music industry. “TikTok is dead and I'm very sorry to you all but also lowkey does this mean we got to have the music industry back or nah?” asked the singer, according to fan accounts. American singer-songwriter Halsey

The comment sparked a flurry of reactions online, with some netizens questioning her stance; many pointed out the irony of Halsey’s own rise to fame through social media platforms like Tumblr. “I mind you, this is the same person who started off on Tumblr,” remarked one user on Reddit, with others mocking her position by saying, “Only I’m allowed to use social media to get big!! I did it right and you guys are doing it wrong!!!” Another user commented, “Lmao literally. These mainstream artists got overshadowed by some truly talented people who got social media exposure and they're butthurt about it.”

Another side against Halsey claimed that TikTok had always been a space for up-and-coming artists who might not have access to the traditional music industry’s networks. “I think TikTok was really good for up-and-coming artists. It is really hard to get your music listened to by a substantial number of people and it seemed much easier to get substantial views and to go viral on TikTok than other platforms where the algorithm is less favourable. There are some very talented musicians on there and it is nice that they are kind of fan-made, rather than just due to contacts/nepotism/money,” remarked a netizen. This view was shared by others who appreciated how the social media platform allowed for organic, fan-driven success rather than the industry's typical reliance on established connections.

Notably, at the heart of this debate lies a much larger conversation about the music industry's evolving dynamic since the introduction of the five-second reel economy. While Halsey’s comment reflects a nepotistic longing for an established artist-driven industry, others are wary of returning to the gatekeeping that once defined it.

What is the TikTok ban?

The TikTok ban refers to a decision by the US government to block the popular social media app from being available for download or use in the United States. This action was initiated under the Trump administration in 2020, citing national security concerns over the app’s Chinese ownership, particularly worries about the potential for data collection and privacy issues; it has now been upheld by the 2024 Biden administration. Users currently attempting to open the app are greeted with messages saying it is no longer available.