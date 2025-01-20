Donald Trump inauguration: Move to shift event indoors sparks conspiracy theory

Last-minute changes were revised ahead of Donald Trump’s Inauguration on Monday, January 20. Although the freezing temperature was cited as the obvious reason for the decision to move the inaugural ceremonies to the Capitol Rotunda, a conspiracy theory fuelled by the past year’s events surrounding the incoming president has ignited in light of recent events. Donald Trump supporters can't help but wonder if former assassination attempts fuelled the inauguration's indoor relocation. However, the Secret Service already has an answer. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Trump inauguration conspiracy theory on the rise

Donald Trump supporters’ instincts are telling them that the inauguration possibly made a significant shift—a first in 40 years—due to safety reasons, per The Mirror US. Given the event’s initial outdoor stance, tens of thousands of the politician’s loyalists had already come down to Washington, D.C., to witness the historic Monday ceremony. Despite the blindsiding plot twist, many had already prepared themselves for the cold conditions.

The US news outlet further reported that a turnout of around 220,000 ticket holders was expected for the 12 pm ceremony at the US Capitol. That’s not all. An additional 400,000 people were due to be in line in the surrounding streets and the National Mall. Disappointed supporters forced to sit out the ceremony reportedly also include at least 20 individuals charged or convicted in connection with the January 6 Capitol insurrection. They requested court approval to attend the event.

Former assassination attempts cast a dark shadow on Donald Trump's present

The indoor relocation severely cuts down the number of people that can personally attend the event, a change speculated to be in line with security measures against any arising situation akin to the two previous assassination attempts Trump survived during the 2024 campaign trail.

The Mirror’s sources, on the other hand, emphasised that the original swearing-in ceremony was secure, with multiple levels of law enforcement authorities at play around the Capitol. The ultimate threat to his life was posed by the traditional presidential parade headed to the White House, especially since he also promised that he would “join the crowd” after his oath.

Trump’s public security has been an even more pronounced issue of concern since Thomas Crooks opened fire at a Butler rally in Pennsylvania in July 2024. The Secret Service counter-fired at the would-be assassin, shooting him dead. The incoming president barely survived the attack. His injured ear bore scars of the near-fatal day. Thereafter, Ryan Routh launched another confirmed assassination attempt in September by breaking into Trump International Golf Club. He was ultimately unable to take a shot as the Secret Service spotted him in the bushes.

Secret Service confirmed ‘no active threats’ ahead of the inauguration

As of early January 20 morning, the lead for the United States Secret Service told ABC that there are “no active direct threats” to the presidential inauguration. Either way, the agency has an extensive security plan. “That security and perimeter has been increased at the Capital One Arena,” said Matt McCool, the head of the agency’s Washington field office. “We pivoted -- and pivoted quickly,” he added of the indoor relocation.

Countering the rumours in the air about the sudden indoor decision, McCool reiterated that weather conditions alone worked as a deciding factor. “No other security issues whatsoever, solely due to the president's decision to move inside of the weather,” he said at a press conference on Sunday. Yet he didn’t entirely turn a blind eye to the prevalent threats in the country: “The men and women are fully committed to the mission, and we're going to ensure our president is safe.”