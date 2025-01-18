Who is Sean Curran? Donald Trump picks ‘great patriot’ to lead Secret Service; netizens say ‘That is perfect’

President-elect Donald Trump has picked the Secret Service's agent, who defended him following gunfire at a Pennsylvania campaign rally, to head the organisation. Donald Trump was surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(AP)

Trump's decision comes at a times when the Secret Service is under heavy scrutiny following two failed assassination attempt on him. Sean Curran, who the President-elect has picked to head the Secret Service, works as an special agent in charge of Trump's personal security detail.

In a post on X on Friday, Trump Jr., the president-elect's son, made the announcement and commended Curran's commitment and moral qualities.

“Sean is a great patriot and will stop all the insanity once and for all. There's not a better person to be in this position!” he tweeted.

Reacting to his post, one X user wrote: “Great pick, he will Make America Healthy Again.”

“This is a phenomenal pick. Proud to call Sean a dear friend. The secret service has never been in better hands!” another said.

“That is perfect. That man is one serious company man,” a third user remarked.

Also Read: Donald Trump ‘assassination attempt’: 10 things we know about the incident

Who is Sean Curran?

Following the two assassination attempts on Trump, Curran's actions received a lot of praise.

As the gunman started shooting, Curran hurried to protect Trump, who was struck by the bullet but managed to stay upright long enough to give the assembled supporters a defiant gesture ahead of the election.

Trump clenched his fist and shouted “Fight! Fight! Fight!” despite his wounds, as Secret Service personnel, including Curran, quickly led him off the stage.

Curran, who presently leads a staff of roughly 85 employees, has a close personal relationship with Trump, reported CNN.

If appointed, he would take over from acting director Ron Rowe, who has been serving as Secret Service director since July.

Rowe assumed the role following resignation of Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle due to severe condemnation of the agency's inability to foil the murder attempt on Trump.

Sean Curran to face two challenges

After becoming a director of the Secret Service, Curran would face two challenges: ensuring the president's safety and reviving trust in a department that has been under attack due to high-profile accidents.

The first assassination attempt on Trump occurred on July 13, 2024 at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, when a shooter started firing on the stage, grazing Trump's ear.

Another attempt on Trump's life was foiled at his Mar-a-Lago golf course in Florida on September 15, 2024.