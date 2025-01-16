Trump’s Inauguration: Secret Service hires 'pricey' private security firm for high profile situations

Donald Trump is set to be inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States on January 20th. Preparations for the momentous day are already underway, with a particular focus on security, especially following two assassination attempts on the incoming president during his political campaign. President-elect Donald Trump was granted unconditional discharge on Friday in a hush money case(AP)

Trump's inauguration ceremony will be reportedly secured by a private security company, with significant costs borne by the government to ensure the safety of the incoming president.

Trump inauguration event hires private security firm

TMZ has obtained federal procurement documents revealing that the Secret Service has hired Arcus Group LLC, a private security company, to help with the upcoming inauguration. The event which will kick off with a service at St. John's Church, a historic Washington DC church, followed by tea at the White House is set to welcome several high-profile figures including former US Presidents and First Ladies.

This company as per the data has secured an $8.1 million contract for the task, primarily focused on securing the event’s perimeter.

Also read: Donald Trump is reportedly considering options to ‘preserve’ TikTok

Who is Arcus Group?

Arcus Group specialises in providing temporary security perimeters for high-profile events, which is why they’ve been selected for Trump’s inauguration. Their services include setting up security barriers, anti-scale fencing, barricades, and even mobile command posts.

According to their website, their “security services include a complete threat assessment to ensure attendee safety.” For all event sizes, they prioritise “crowd control and provide 8’ – 12’ anti-scale fences or bike rack barriers. Our team can assist you in selecting the most appropriate security setup.”

The costs of private security have risen, with the Secret Service spending $7.5 million for Joe Biden’s inauguration. Meanwhile, apart from Trump and his wife Melania, other prominent figures like incoming Vice President JD Vance, former President George W. Bush, Bill and Barack Obama alongside Joe and Jill Biden, former First Lady Hillary Clinton are expected to attend Trump’s inauguration.

Also read: Here's why Michelle Obama is skipping Trump's Inauguration: ‘Never been fake and phony