Joe and Jill Biden’s dogs seem ‘ready’ to explore the White House. Check out their pictures

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 01:05 IST

On November 7, Joe Biden won the US presidential election and defeated Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States. Many have since taken to various social media platforms to congratulate Biden and Kamala Harris, who has become the first Black woman to be elected as a US vice president. The ‘We Rate Dogs’ Twitter account has also shared a lovely tweet honouring the new US president. Their special post features two extraordinary guests and may leave you swooning.

The ‘We Rate Dogs’ Twitter account shared these four photos on November 7. “This is Major and Champ. They are the dogs of @JoeBiden and @DrBiden. Champ has already been to the White House, but Major hasn’t yet. Champ can’t wait to show him around. Both 14/10 would be an honor to pet,” reads the text shared alongside the post.

Check out the post to see these absolute cuties, Major and Champ:

This is Major and Champ. They are the dogs of @JoeBiden and @DrBiden. Champ has already been to the White House, but Major hasn’t yet. Champ can’t wait to show him around. Both 14/10 would be an honor to pet pic.twitter.com/Zwqmx7X6FB — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) November 7, 2020

Now, aren’t they just adorable? If you thought so, then you wouldn’t be alone. Since being shared on the micro-blogging application just a little over an hour ago, this post has received over 70,800 likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, “They’re both champs to me”.

Another individual wrote, “2020/10”. “President Good Boys!” read one comment under the post.

A Twitter user proclaimed, “First Puppers-elect”. Somebody else stated, “Can’t wait to see them be White House pals”.

What are your thoughts on the share? Are you excited to see Champ introduce Major to the ‘inner workings’ of the White House as well?