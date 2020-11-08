US Election 2020: ‘History has been made,’ and other reactions from tweeple to Joe Biden’s win as 46th US president

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 00:13 IST

Joe Biden, on November 7, won the US presidential election and defeated Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States.

“America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me,” said the president-elect in a tweet shared less than an hour ago. Biden also posted an almost two-minute-long video with the message.

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this recording has garnered nearly 18 million views. The share in itself has over 2.2 million likes. These numbers are steadily rising.

Tweeple also took this opportunity to share their emotions regarding the election results. Here are a few:

Famous YouTuber Hank Green shared this post:

Let’s build a Biden Won playlist. I’m starting with pic.twitter.com/KSdYjlaja2 — Hank Green (@hankgreen) November 7, 2020

He followed it with a link to an actual playlist that you can listen to on Spotify dedicated to Biden’s win:

This individual shared a GIF of Oprah Winfrey to convey their excitement:

#MOOD

Mood cuz Biden won 🤪🤪🤪 pic.twitter.com/xbY1zaE3L8 — Tóxico pero fiel 😌 (@elgueroatl) November 7, 2020

me checking the electoral maps and seeing biden won 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/yRwNbTUPrg — claire BIDEN 2020 (@TPWKxCLAIRE) November 7, 2020

Indian-origin Kamala Harris became the first Black woman to be elected as a US vice president.

HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE 🇺🇸



Kamala Harris will be the first woman, first South Asian American and first Black person to be elected as Vice President of the United States of America.



A long-awaited milestone.



Congratulations, @KamalaHarris 🙌🏾🔥 pic.twitter.com/1acluXacMN — The Women's Organisation (@TheWomensOrg) November 7, 2020

BIDEN WON, but let’s not forget the first FEMALE, POC Vice President of the United States of America, the FIRST time a WOMAN has been put in a position this high!! CONGRATS BIDEN AND KAMALA HARRIS!!#Election2020results pic.twitter.com/pgkifFcWKZ — marl⸆⸉ | almost fabien day (@marlofasia) November 7, 2020

This tweet shows New Yorkers celebrating Biden’s win:

I can’t believe Joe Biden won and the entire city of New York broke out into IMMEDIATE celebration. People are literally dancing in the streets outside my apartment. pic.twitter.com/L2BfmLT3rn — Molly Crane-Newman (@molcranenewman) November 7, 2020

Which tweet did you like the best?

