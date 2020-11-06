US Election 2020: Donald Trump’s ‘stop the count’ tweet sparks hilarious posts on Twitter

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 17:22 IST

The counting of votes for the US Election 2020 is still underway. Joe Biden, the Democratic US presidential nominee, has 264 electoral votes of the 270 required for victory. Meanwhile, the 45th US President, Donald Trump, is at 214. Amidst all the counting and anticipation, a particular tweet by Trump has led to a hilarious trend on Twitter.

Posted on November 5, this cryptic tweet was shared from Trump’s official Twitter account. The share reads, “Stop the count!” as the counting of the remaining mail-in ballots continues.

STOP THE COUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application almost 20 hours ago, this share has created quite a buzz. Trump’s tweet has collected nearly seven lakh likes and almost 3.5 lakh comments. Tweeple had mixed reactions to the share.

A few, however, started sharing hilarious posts using the words in the tweet that had nothing to do with the ongoing elections or counting.

Here are a few amusing posts inspired by Trump’s ‘Stop the count’ tweet.

Zomato often shares relevant and hilarious posts from their social media handles. This tweet by them is no different.

desi moms when you tell them you’ve had 5 rotis https://t.co/qUSAXF5o7Y — zomato (@zomato) November 6, 2020

Hands up if you can relate.

me, after my 25th birthday https://t.co/7uQMsSiznJ — Akshar (@AksharPathak) November 6, 2020

This tweet is especially relevant when one is heating a late-night snack and doesn’t want to wake up others in the house.

me before the microwave hits 0: https://t.co/GRhss2MVfF — BJ 𖤐 (@FEITlCEIRA) November 6, 2020

Who doesn’t love a little Sesame Street reference?

What did he ever do to you https://t.co/3Z28LXfflO pic.twitter.com/YZPxckExN8 — Al says BLM (@allingtoncrace) November 6, 2020

Yells a little louder, “stop the count”.

Anyone: do you know how many calories you’ve consumed stress eating?



Me: https://t.co/GabOQCytf0 — 1984’s George Whorewell (@EwdatsGROSS) November 6, 2020

Can you relate, or can you relate?

Me in high school listening to my math teacher list off all my missing assignments https://t.co/Ku5p7m31Dy — Juj (@julialester) November 6, 2020

Ah, those childhood memories.

Mom: I’m going to count to 3! 1... 2...

3 year old me: https://t.co/TsTXQ2SCgz — Elliot Spicer (@elliotspicer14) November 6, 2020

A historical-fiction reference, for all the literary fans out there.

You can get all the latest updates of the US Election 2020 here.

Which tweets did you find the funniest?

Also Read | US Election 2020: People pass time with hilarious memes as they wait for Nevada results