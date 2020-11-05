e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
US Election 2020
Home / It's Viral / US Election 2020: People pass time with hilarious memes as they wait for Nevada results

US Election 2020: People pass time with hilarious memes as they wait for Nevada results

As the country waits for Nevada Election Results, some creative minds on Twitter have used hilarity to pass time and entertain others though memes.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 17:17 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
US Election 2020: People shared all sorts of memes on Nevada results.
US Election 2020: People shared all sorts of memes on Nevada results. (Twitter/@gaIaxyevans)
         

Counting for US Election 2020 is underway and there’s one vital question that people now need an answer to – “Who won Nevada?” Joe Biden currently has a lead over President Donald Trump and the state will play a crucial role in determining who will emerge as the winner.

The election officials of the state are working towards counting the votes. Besides other challenges, the huge number of mail-in ballots, due to the ongoing pandemic, has also added on to the pressure during the counting.

As the country waits, some creative minds on Twitter have taken a path of hilarity to pass time and entertain others through memes.

“How I look hitting refresh every 2 seconds waiting for Nevada’s election results to come through,” wrote a Twitter user and shared the post along with two images.

This Twitter user took a humorous dig at how they feel while waiting for the Nevada Election Results. It’s something you may relate to if you’re getting impatient.

There were others too who shared how it feels to wait for the results to finally appear:

Here’s an individual who wrote how Nevada may be feeling about the whole situation:

Take a look at how some others reacted:

Nevada carries six Electoral College votes. As the votes are still being counted, it’s one of the key battlegrounds which will decide if Donald Trump resumes his second term or Joe Biden becomes the US president for the first time.

Also Read | US Election 2020: Netizens flood Twitter with memes prior to election results

tags
top news
‘Trump couldn’t handle Covid-19, Modiji saved India’: Nadda in Bihar
‘Trump couldn’t handle Covid-19, Modiji saved India’: Nadda in Bihar
At Bihar poll rally, Nitish Kumar says ‘this is my last election’
At Bihar poll rally, Nitish Kumar says ‘this is my last election’
Arvind Kejriwal reviews Covid situation in Delhi, decides to ban firecrackers
Arvind Kejriwal reviews Covid situation in Delhi, decides to ban firecrackers
‘People have faith only NDA government can develop Bihar’: PM Modi
‘People have faith only NDA government can develop Bihar’: PM Modi
No relief for TV anchor Arnab Goswami, high court to hear plea tomorrow
No relief for TV anchor Arnab Goswami, high court to hear plea tomorrow
India committed to uphold rules-based international order: Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla
India committed to uphold rules-based international order: Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla
Indian Rafale fighter jet adds Hammer stand-off weapon to its lethal arsenal
Indian Rafale fighter jet adds Hammer stand-off weapon to its lethal arsenal
India slams Pak for transferring Kartarpur Sahib’s control to non-Sikh body
India slams Pak for transferring Kartarpur Sahib’s control to non-Sikh body
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In