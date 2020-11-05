US Election 2020: People pass time with hilarious memes as they wait for Nevada results

Counting for US Election 2020 is underway and there’s one vital question that people now need an answer to – “Who won Nevada?” Joe Biden currently has a lead over President Donald Trump and the state will play a crucial role in determining who will emerge as the winner.

The election officials of the state are working towards counting the votes. Besides other challenges, the huge number of mail-in ballots, due to the ongoing pandemic, has also added on to the pressure during the counting.

As the country waits, some creative minds on Twitter have taken a path of hilarity to pass time and entertain others through memes.

“How I look hitting refresh every 2 seconds waiting for Nevada’s election results to come through,” wrote a Twitter user and shared the post along with two images.

how I look hitting refresh every 2 seconds waiting for nevada’s election results to come through pic.twitter.com/ah5kyjRu25 — kay (@gaIaxyevans) November 5, 2020

This Twitter user took a humorous dig at how they feel while waiting for the Nevada Election Results. It’s something you may relate to if you’re getting impatient.

Another day with my dissertation and US election results. Can you believe that I'm still rewriting my introduction??? It's still probably gonna take me less time than Nevada's vote-counting tho. pic.twitter.com/ico54WyCkE — Tereza W. 📚🏳️‍🌈🇨🇿 (@bashfulinbrno) November 5, 2020

There were others too who shared how it feels to wait for the results to finally appear:

me wait for Nevada to show the result : pic.twitter.com/gCLCD4xXFg — teens in april (@teensinapril) November 5, 2020

Here’s an individual who wrote how Nevada may be feeling about the whole situation:

The whole country: we want the election results!



Nevada: pic.twitter.com/T8EDbp8HFP — Bagel? 💣 (@edgymilquetoast) November 5, 2020

Take a look at how some others reacted:

Me staring at the Nevada elections results all day pic.twitter.com/fWazcfO9hA — MaxwellRoastingOnAnOpenFire (@militantoregano) November 5, 2020

Someone wake me up when Nevada results are in, please. 😴😴😴 pic.twitter.com/av0YKyDRpH — MandoGuy316 🛡👶💚 (@thisisthewaybro) November 5, 2020

Nevada carries six Electoral College votes. As the votes are still being counted, it’s one of the key battlegrounds which will decide if Donald Trump resumes his second term or Joe Biden becomes the US president for the first time.

