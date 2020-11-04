e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / US Election 2020: Netizens flood Twitter with memes prior to election results

US Election 2020: Netizens flood Twitter with memes prior to election results

As people wait with bated breath for the announcement of the next US president, Twitter has been flooding with hilarious memes.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 16:24 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a meme shared by a netizens for the US Election 2020.
The image shows a meme shared by a netizens for the US Election 2020.(Twitter)
         

People from all over the world have their eyes set on the results of the US Election 2020. Today on November 4, with the gradual unveiling of vote counts, the hashtags #ElectionDay2020 and #Elections2020 have been trending on Twitter. Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s fight to secure the position of the US President of the United States has turned into a neck-to-neck fight.

As people wait with bated breath for the announcement of the next US president, the micro-blogging site has been flooding with hilarious memes.

Here are some of the best examples from the meme fest on Twitter that you may enjoy.

From anxious netizens expressing their emotions in the form of hilarious posts to others wishing good luck to American citizens, the memes are plenty. Check them out:

This election is Joe Biden’s third run as the presidential candidate while the current President of the United States Donald Trump is contesting for a second term in the office.

tags
top news
Poll outcome unlikely to impact ties between India and US: Shringla
Poll outcome unlikely to impact ties between India and US: Shringla
Delhi reporting third Covid-19 wave, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi reporting third Covid-19 wave, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
‘We won,’ declares Trump, vows to move Supreme Court to stop counting
‘We won,’ declares Trump, vows to move Supreme Court to stop counting
‘Assaulted by police during arrest’, claims Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami
‘Assaulted by police during arrest’, claims Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami
How long it may take: Where the election stands in key states
How long it may take: Where the election stands in key states
Arnab Goswami arrest: Not freedom of press issue, why’s BJP complaining, asks Sena
Arnab Goswami arrest: Not freedom of press issue, why’s BJP complaining, asks Sena
Six killed as godown collapses after explosion in Gujarat
Six killed as godown collapses after explosion in Gujarat
US Elections 2020 | ‘Keep the faith, we’ll win this’: Biden to supporters in Delaware
US Elections 2020 | ‘Keep the faith, we’ll win this’: Biden to supporters in Delaware
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesUS Election 2020IPL 2020India COVID-19 casesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In