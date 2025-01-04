Shooting in Washington DC leaves several injured, 4 hospitalised: Reports

A shooting in Washington DC, United States, reportedly left at least four people injured on Thursday evening. Emergency responders quickly arrived at the crime site, where authorities are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, the local media reported. US authorities are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. (Representational Image)

The incident, which took place around 9 pm, left three men and one woman injured. MPD reported that all victims were "conscious and breathing" following the attack, WUSA9 reported.

Two of the injured victims were transported to a hospital by emergency medical services, while the remaining two reportedly made their way to a medical facility independently.

The police described the victims' conditions as stable at the time of their arrival.

The shooting unfolded in the 1500 block of Harry Thomas Way Northeast, located just 500 feet from the NoMa-Gallaudet U New York Avenue Metro station.

Police have yet to release the identities of the victims or provide any information regarding suspects or motives, as per a report by WUSA9.

This comes days after ten people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night outside a nightclub in New York City that was holding a memorial for a teenager who had been previously killed in the city.

Police said three or four men fired about 30 shots at a crowd of people who were standing outside Amazura Concert Hall in Jamaica, Queens, for the private event before running to a car and driving off.

Six females and four males between the ages of 16 and 20 were taken to hospitals but are expected to recover, police said.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said the club was holding a small private event to celebrate the life of a teen who had been killed in Brooklyn late last year.