New Orleans attack: ‘Bomb materials’ at home; Shamsud-Din Jabbar was preparing for weeks. What FBI found so far?

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, an ex-US Army man who rammed a pickup truck into a crowd of New Year's revellers in United State's New Orleans killing 14 people, had been preparing for the attack for over six weeks. Emergency services attended to the scene on Bourbon Street after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans' Canal and Bourbon Street on January 1.(AP)

The attacker had suspected bomb-making materials at his home and reserved the vehicle used in the deadly attack more than six weeks earlier, investigating officials told news agency Associated Press on Friday.

Federal authorities later confirmed that the attack was premeditated.

Truck was rented weeks back: What FBI found so far?

Law enforcement officials, on the condition of anonymity, told AP that during the search at Shamsud-Din Jabbar's house in Houston, they found a workbench in the garage and hazardous materials believed to have been used to make explosive devices.

Additionally, authorities found evidence that the workbench reserved the rental truck used in the attack back on November 14, 2024, indicating a planned attack well in advance.

The FBI investigation also revealed that Jabbar purchased a cooler in Vidor, Texas, hours before the attack and gun oil from a store in Sulphur, Louisiana, the officials said.

Authorities also found crude bombs that had been planted in the neighbourhood in an apparent attempt to cause more damage. Two improvised explosive devices left in coolers several blocks apart were rendered safe at the scene, officials said. Other devices were determined to be non-functional.

Before the attack, Jabbar also posted disturbing videos on Facebook in which he expressed support for the Islamic State militant group. However, the FBI later said that the attacker acted alone but was definitely inspired by the ISIS.

What happened on January 1 in New Orleans?

At least 14 people were killed and 35 others were injured after Shamsud-Din Jabbar, an IS supporter drove his pickup truck into a crowd on New Orleans Bourbon Street early Wednesday.

After ramming the truck into the crowd, Jabbar exited the vehicle wearing a ballistic vest and helmet and opened fire on police officers, wounding at least two before being fatally shot by responding officers.

Authorities on Friday were still investigating Jabbar's motives and how he carried out the attack.

The White House said President Joe Biden would travel to New Orleans next week. The president and first lady planned to visit Monday to “grieve with the families and community members impacted by the tragic attack.”