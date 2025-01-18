X explodes over Donald Trump inauguration moving indoors: 'There’s nothing Trump fears more…’

Donald Trump will be sworn in as the president of the United States on Monday, marking the start of his second term and cementing one of the most remarkable political comebacks in American history. The swearing-in ceremony, originally planned to take place in front of the U.S. Capitol, has been moved indoors due to the Arctic blast gripping the area. Following the update, social media is abuzz with activity, with many taking to X to extend greetings and share humorous jibes and commentary. The inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States will take place on Monday, January 20.(Reuters )

The day, steeped in tradition, will feature the customary transfer of power, with the outgoing president leaving the White House and the new term beginning. Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts will administer the oath of office at noon EST (22:30 IST).

Take a look at the posts:

Following the oath, Trump will deliver his inaugural address. In recent interviews, he has expressed his intention for the speech to be uplifting and unifying, a shift from his 2017 inauguration speech, which painted a grim picture of the nation he described as plagued by "American Carnage."

Outgoing President Joe Biden, a Democrat, has announced his plans to attend the ceremony, ensuring a peaceful and respectful transfer of power. This marks a notable contrast to 2017, when Trump did not extend the same courtesy to Biden.

Adding a touch of entertainment to the ceremony, country music star Carrie Underwood is slated to perform, according to an official program obtained by Reuters.

Who’s on the guest list?

In a break from tradition, Trump has invited several foreign leaders to attend the inauguration. Historically, such figures have not attended due to security concerns, typically sending diplomats in their place.

Argentina's president, Javier Milei, a vocal Trump supporter, has confirmed his attendance. Meanwhile, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, another ally, has announced he will not be present. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has expressed her intent to attend, while Chinese President Xi Jinping, though invited, is sending an envoy in his place.

The guest list also includes several high-profile business leaders. Among them are Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Amazon Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos, and Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, all of whom are expected to be in attendance.

Also read: TikTok CEO Shou Chew’s video message for Donald Trump after US Supreme Court upholds ban