US woman bags over 40 lakh lottery jackpot with numbers she saw in a dream

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Jan 11, 2025 02:48 PM IST

A US woman won ₹40 lakh in a lottery after dreaming the winning numbers.

A Maryland resident from Prince George’s County recently claimed a staggering $50,000 (approximately 42.96 lakh) lottery prize in a Pick 5 draw. What makes her win even more fascinating is her revelation that the winning numbers came to her in a dream, prompting her to purchase the ticket.

A US woman won <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40 lakh in a lottery using numbers from a dream.(Unsplash)
A US woman won 40 lakh in a lottery using numbers from a dream.(Unsplash)

(Also read: Couple wins over 70 crore in jackpot but decides to downsize house: 'It had a strange effect on our finances')

Dream predicts winning numbers

The lucky winner disclosed to Maryland Lottery authorities that in December, she had a vivid dream featuring a specific sequence of digits that resonated deeply. Acting on this unusual intuition, she purchased a Pick 5 ticket from the Oxon Hill Zip In Mart using the numbers 9-9-0-0-0.

Recalling the moment, she admitted almost missing the opportunity. “We were running late, and I almost forgot to play,” she said. “But I knew we just had to play those numbers from my dream.” Her decision paid off when the numbers secured her the $50,000 prize during the evening draw on December 20.

Husband’s disbelief and gratitude

The winner’s husband shared his initial scepticism upon hearing the news. “My wife showed me, but it didn’t seem real,” he said. Reflecting on their fortune, he added, “But when the Midas touch comes, hopefully, you’re on it, and thankfully we were.”

While the couple is still deliberating on how to use their newfound wealth, the husband revealed one thoughtful gesture. “Whatever she wants,” he said, adding that they had already treated their grandchildren to an extra-special Christmas.

(Also read: Man sells pumpkin, hits jackpot with 1.2 crore lottery win from 835 ticket)

Luck strikes elsewhere

This dream-inspired win isn’t the only recent case of extraordinary lottery luck. Last November, Balasubramanian Chithambaram, an Indian-origin man in Singapore, became an overnight millionaire after winning a grand prize of $1 million ( 8.45 crore) in a lucky draw. His stroke of luck followed his purchase of a gold chain for his wife three months earlier at Mustafa Jewellery, the shop hosting the contest.

The store later shared the exciting news on social media, leaving Chithambaram both elated and astonished by his windfall.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
