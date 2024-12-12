Couple wins over 70 crore in jackpot but decides to downsize house: 'It had a strange effect on our finances'

Amanda and Graham Nield, a couple from Wakefield who won £6.6million in the National Lottery back in 2013, have revealed that they are looking to downsize their five-bedroom home. Despite their multimillionaire status, the pair, known for their frugality, admit their lifestyle hasn’t changed as much as one might expect after such a significant windfall. Couple wins over ₹ 70 crore but downsizes home.(Pexels)

59-year-old, Amanda told Dailystar, “It’s very strange because before we won the Lottery, I used to say to Graham I’d be going straight to Paris on a shopping spree or point out cars and houses I’d buy the next day if I won. When we did win, I just didn’t want those things. It’s weird.”

The couple, both former carpet factory workers, had been going through a tough time financially when they hit the jackpot. On the day of their win, they had just returned from a car boot sale where they were selling items in preparation to move in with Amanda’s parents to help care for them.

Winning the lottery allowed them to retire and build a bungalow with an annexe, giving them the chance to spend quality time with Amanda’s parents before their passing.

“The best thing the money did for us was allow us to both retire so we could build a bungalow with an annexe in 2014 and spend time with my mum and dad who’ve since died,” Amanda explained.

Following their big win, the couple tied the knot with a simple ceremony at a local registry office, followed by a reception at their rugby club. Despite their newfound wealth, their spending has remained relatively modest. Amanda revealed they enjoy “normal family holidays” to Cyprus and still seek out bargains.

“We still get the best deals we can get. My husband’s a Yorkshire man – if there’s a bargain to have, he’ll have it!” Amanda said, adding, “I don’t spend thousands on designer clothes… If I like a jumper and it’s £30, I’ll buy it. But I wouldn’t if it was £300.”

Even with 18 grandchildren, Amanda and Graham make a point of not spoiling them. “My daughter-in-law once told me, ‘It’s our job to buy the big things for Christmas, not yours,’” Amanda shared, explaining that they prefer to give thoughtful gifts without overindulging the children.

While Amanda acknowledges they’ve indulged in some luxuries, such as buying a Nissan Pathfinder and traveling to Australia, she believes their core lifestyle hasn’t changed. Now, the couple is looking to move into a smaller, three-bedroom house, finding their current home “a bit too big” for their needs.

Lottery adviser Andy Carter noted that winners often strive to maintain normalcy after their wins. Research shows many prioritize buying a new home, but Amanda and Graham’s story stands out as a reminder that wealth doesn’t always lead to extravagant living.