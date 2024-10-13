Man sells pumpkin, hits jackpot with 1.2 crore lottery win from 835 ticket

A North Carolina man's annual Halloween ritual of selling pumpkins from his garden took an astonishing turn when he bagged a $150,000 (approximately ₹1.26 crore) scratch-off lottery prize. Roy Story, the fortunate winner, purchased his winning Xtreme Cashword ticket at Sun Farms store in Elizabeth City, using $10 (around ₹835) earned from selling a pumpkin. A North Carolina man won $150,000 from a lottery ticket bought with pumpkin sale money. (Pexels)

“I raise a few pumpkins every year and sell them,” Story shared with UPI News. “Someone gave me $10 for a pumpkin, and I used that to buy the ticket.” His choice of ticket was no accident; Story revealed he is an avid fan of crossword games, saying, “I play them all.”

A surprising realisation

Initially, Story didn’t grasp the scale of his good fortune. “I didn’t have my glasses on,” he admitted, explaining how he mistakenly thought he had won $1,000 (around ₹83,500) instead. The moment of realisation came as a shock, prompting him to plan a purchase that many would envy: a brand-new truck.

A spate of lottery luck

Roy Story’s win is part of a growing trend of substantial lottery prizes across the United States. In a parallel instance, a woman from Frederick County, Maryland, experienced her own life-altering moment after winning $500,000 (roughly ₹4 crore) from a Powerball Double Play ticket on September 25. The unidentified woman was reportedly in disbelief, struggling to breathe, hyperventilating, and utterly “in shock,” as reported by the Mirror.

“It doesn’t feel real. I like the numbers that came out. I am just so grateful,” she exclaimed. Her winnings are earmarked for a new home and saving for her children’s college education.

More good fortune in Florida

Not to be outdone, Jose Duran, a 62-year-old from West Palm Beach, Florida, claimed a staggering $3 million (around ₹25 crore) Mega Millions jackpot after investing just $3 (around ₹250) on his ticket. Duran matched all five white balls in the draw held on April 11, 2023, and purchased his winning ticket from Supermercados El Bodegon on Forest Hill Boulevard. The retailer, too, is reaping rewards, receiving a $5,000 (around ₹4 lakh) bonus for selling the ticket.