Man wins 42 lakh in lottery all thanks to his late dog. Here's what happened

Winning the lottery and taking home the grand prize is a dream of many. In fact, to achieve this, several people might also buy lottery tickets or take part in lottery based reality TV shows to win some amount of money. While winning the game is purely based on luck, it seems like one US man had a little help from his deceased dog. For the lottery, the man selected the same number as his German Shephard's license plate number. (Unsplash)

Rogers Sours, an Ohio man, bought a ticket for Wednesday's Pick 5 drawing at the Pit Stop on N Washington Street in Tiffin. He selected a unique set of numbers: 1-0-8-2-2. Thanks to this, he hit the jackpot and won $50,000 (approximately. ₹41 lakh). Yes, you read that right. Wondering what's so special about the numbers he picked? Well, it was his dead German Shepherd's license plate number, reported UPI.com. (Also Read: 61-year-old woman loses her husband after winning nearly ₹8 crore in lottery: ‘Bittersweet win’)

Upon learning the winning numbers matched the license plate, Sours was shocked to the core. "I play two sets of numbers for Pick 5 and this number, the number that hit was actually my license number for my German shepherd that I played. She's no longer with us anymore," he said to UPI.com.

He added, "I just sat here. I watch the lottery when I can, when it's on TV and I just sat here. It was like, I froze. I just couldn't believe that it hit."

Sours plans to use his prize money to pay off a few bills and enhance his savings account. (Also Read: Indian woman, 42, wins $1 million lottery in Dubai after buying ticket from husband's wedding anniversary gift)

