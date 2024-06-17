 61-year-old woman loses her husband after winning nearly ₹8 crore in lottery: ‘Bittersweet win’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
61-year-old woman loses her husband after winning nearly 8 crore in lottery: ‘Bittersweet win’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jun 17, 2024 07:58 PM IST

The husband of the woman who won the lottery was battling a brain tumour. She recalls she told him about her big win.

A 61-year-old woman was officially given the $1 million (a little over 8 crore) lottery prize she won after buying a scratch-off game ticket in March. Reportedly. It is a “bittersweet” win for her as she lost her husband just a few days after her big win. When she won the prize, her husband of 31 years was “nearing the end of his battle with a brain tumour”.

The woman won the lottery just weeks before her husband of 31 years passed away. (Unsplash/dylan nolte)
After winning the lottery, Karen Coffman told her husband “I told you I was going to hit a million”, reported WTAE News.

“I don't know if he understood that, because it was coming towards the end and we knew it was coming,” she told the outlet.

Also Read: Indian woman, 42, wins $1 million lottery in Dubai after buying ticket from husband's wedding anniversary gift

According to the outlet, Allen Zieglar, sales manager for the Pennsylvania Lottery, presented the commemorative cheque to Coffman. “It is now my pleasure to present you with a ceremonial check for $1 million in Pennsylvania,” he said.

Coffman received the cheque while surrounded by her daughter and grandchildren. She was presented with it at the same place where she purchased the lottery.

What will she do with the winning amount?

According to the outlet, Coffman plans to tick off a few things from her bucket list, including deep-sea fishing and visiting Disneyworld. She wants to enjoy her moments with her grandkids.

Also Read: Indian man wins 44 crore in lottery in UAE after buying tickets for past 5 years

“(Fishing) was me and the husband's thing. Then, I got my grandson started on it, and he fishes, and I said, 'let's go deep-sea fishing,'" Coffman told the outlet.

However, this is not the first time Coffman has won a lottery. Earlier, she also won $65,000 on a scratch-off, a trip, and other prizes.

News / Trending / 61-year-old woman loses her husband after winning nearly 8 crore in lottery: 'Bittersweet win'
