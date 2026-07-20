Who is Gitanjali J Angmo, Sonam Wangchuk's wife set to lead CJP's Parliament march today

Gitanjali J Angmo, Sonam Wangchuk's wife, is set to lead the Cockroach Janta Party's march to Parliament today, July 20, after the activist was forcefully hospitalised by the Delhi Police on Saturday. Sonam Wangchuk and his wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, who is also the co-founder of HIAL. (HT file)

Wangchuk is on Day 23 of his indefinite fast. He demands Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation for irregularities in the exam system and student suicides.

"He is still on hunger strike. If Sonam cannot march to Parliament, I will lead the march. The march will definitely happen," Angmo told reporters on Sunday outside Safdarjung Hospital. Track the July 20 CJP march here

Who is Gitanjali J Angmo? Gitanjali J Angmo is a social entrepreneur and educationist. She has been the founding CEO and dean of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL) since 2017, as per her LinkedIn profile. She is reportedly Sonam Wangchuk's second wife.

She founded TransformIndia in 2020 and has run The Helios Books since 2009. She was a Chevening Fellow at the University of Oxford in 2021-22.

Before joining HIAL, she worked in renewable energy, healthcare, education, technology and business consulting. She was director at WinDForce Management Services, chaired AUM Hospitals, and headed KC High School in Chennai.

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Earlier, she served as director at Pushan Projects and headed Lister Technologies' European operations. She started her career at Deloitte.

Black belt and trained dancer She also teaches Vedanta and the Bhagavad Gita.

Angmo received the Women Transforming India National Award from the Government of India. She is trained in Odissi, Russian ballet and karate, and holds a black belt.