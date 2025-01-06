Donald Trump Jr's cute pictures with kids draw massive flak; fumed netizens say 'Not next to the child'

Donald Trump Jr., the President-elect's eldest son, sparked uproar after posting a series of pictures featuring two of his children on social media. Trump Jr. shared the photos with his kids on Instagram, where he enjoys over 7.9 million followers.(Instagram)

Trump Jr. shared the photos on Instagram, where he enjoys over 7.9 million followers.

“Games night and indoor s'mores!” he captioned the post just days after bringing his new girlfriend Bettina Anderson for a New Year's Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago. He was earlier engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, whom he started dating in 2018. She is a former Fox News personality, who now prepares for her new post as ambassador to Greece.

However, his38-year-old girlfriend was not seen in the images published on Saturday. In the pictures, the 47-year-old executive vice president of the Trump Organization appeared with his two youngest children, Spencer, 12, and Chloe, 10. Trump Jr. shares the two kids with his ex-wife Vanessa Trump.

Netizens react to Don Jr's post

The post immediately drew criticism from observers who were bothered by a single cannister of Zyn.

The container of Zyn, a nicotine that is put between the gums and the lip, was placed on the table.

Reacting to Don Jr's post, one commentator wrote: “Not the [Z]yn next to the child!”

“You probably shouldn't let you daughter [Z]yn at that age,” another quipped.

Others commented on the product's proximity to the youngsters as the kids did not even notice the canister's presence.

“The joy and happiness in [this] family,” noted a third user.

“And I see the Zyn. Spittin while huntin,” the fourth user remarked, as others asked him to reconcile with Guilfoyle.

Also Read: Donald Trump Jr's new girlfriend gives savage reply to critics who dubbed her as ‘social climber’

A look into Don Jr's relationship to Kimberly Guilfoyle & ex-wife Vanessa

During 2020 election campaign, Guilfoyle collaborated with Donald Trump's team for fundraising. She was previously married to California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom. They were together for five years from 2001 to 2006. She later got married to businessman Eric Villency, but the couple finalized their divorce in 2009.

Trump Jr. was married to Vanessa from 2005 to 2018. They are parents to five kids -- Kai (17), Donald (15), Tristan (13), Spencer, and Chloe.