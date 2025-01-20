Trump kickstarts inauguration day with nasty 'EVICTION NOTE' trolling Biden; ‘White House Senior Living will…’

President-elect Donald Trump's 2024 campaign team made a brutal attempt to poke fun at outgoing President Joe Biden. As Trump's inauguration day kicked off with his visit to a church, Trump campaign's @TrumpWarRoom account on X, shared a parody video where The Biden White House as a care home for seniors as the narrator says its “residents feel like presidents.”(X)

As Trump's inauguration day kicked off with his visit to a church, Trump campaign's @TrumpWarRoom account on X, shared a parody video where The Biden White House as a care home for seniors as the narrator says its “residents feel like presidents.”

“Our vibrant facility offers delightful activities and outings, round-the-clock professional care, and exquisite house-made meals,” the narrator adds.

“EVICTION NOTE. At 12:00 p.m. ET, White House Senior Living will cease to exist and its resident will be transferred to a Delaware facility on a permanent basis,” the President-elect's team captioned the spoof video. It shows Biden pacing the beach, eating pizza, and receiving assistance from his wife, Jill Biden.

The video comes as Trump is set to take the oath of office as the 47th president on Monday.

Trump himself posted the same video on social media in January 2024, when worries about Biden's age and cognitive deterioration hit the headlines.

The 82-year-old Biden finally dropped out of the reelection race in July 2024 after a dismal debate performance against the 78-year-old Trump.

In January 2021, Biden, then 78, became the oldest individual to hold the office of President of the United States.

Trump will surpass Biden for that distinction on Monday, as he will be several months older than the Democratic leader was when he was sworn in.

Also Read: Donald Trump oath ceremony LIVE: Trump to declare national emergency at border, says official

Netizens react to Trump's campaign clip

Responding to the clip, one X user wrote: “The long nightmare will be over.”

“About time, we will actually have a leader again!” a second user commented.

A third user said, “This is good comedy”, while a fourth chimed in, “Oh man, I'll kind of miss making fun of him.”

Meanwhile, Trump will deliver his inaugural speech at the US Capitol Following his inauguration as the 47th commander-in-chief of the United States, promising a “thrilling new era” for America.