Donald Trump's crypto holdings, including $TRUMP memecoin, worth $58 billion: Report

$TRUMP, the ‘memecoin’ released by US President-elect Donald Trump ahead of his Monday inauguration, now reportedly accounts for 89% of his ‘net worth.’ A cartoon image of US President-elect Donald Trump holding a Bitcoin token to mark the cryptocurrency reaching over $100,000 displayed at a Coinhero store in Hong Kong, China, on in Hong Kong, China, on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (Justin Chin/Bloomberg)

“After another massive overnight rally, as of Sunday morning, Trump's crypto holdings were worth as much as $58 billion on paper, enough – with his other assets – to make him one of the world's 25 richest people,” the Axios website reported.

A break-up by Axios shows $TRUMP is worth $56.6 billion, his DJT stocks are worth $4.6 billion, and all other assets are worth $2.6 billion, totalling $63.8 billion.

In contrast, the Republican's real-time net worth, according to Forbes, is $6.7 billion, making him the 472nd wealthiest individual globally.

Why is this significant?

As per Axios, the coin, which is technically a token issued on a Solana blockchain, has ‘massively enriched’ Donald Trump personally, enabled a mechanism for the crypto industry to funnel cash to him, and created a ‘volatile’ financial asset, allowing anyone to financially speculate on Trump's political fortunes.

200 million coins being actively traded

Further, the website noted that around 200 million (20 crore) of the 1 billion (100 crore) $TRUMP coins have already been released and are being actively traded.

The rest, owned by Trump-controlled entities, will be available to be sold at various points over the next three years, beginning April.

On average, Trump's companies will be able to sell around 24 million (2.4 crore) $TRUMP coins per month, amounting, at the current prices, to a monthly income of $1.73 billion or yearly one of ₹20.76 billion.

Meanwhile, his spouse Melania Trump, launched her own MELANIA coin Sunday night, almost immediately achieving a market capitalization of above $5 billion.