$TRUMP meme coin now available for trading on Robinhood
Jan 20, 2025 11:17 AM IST
The $TRUMP meme coin was launched by US President-elect Donald Trump just before his inauguration ceremony
The $TRUMP meme coin is now officially available on US-based electronic stocks and cryptocurrency trading platform Robinhood.
“OFFICIAL TRUMP ($TRUMP) is now available to trade on Robinhood,” the exchange wrote in a post on X (Formerly Twitter).
The $TRUMP meme coin was launched by US President-elect Donald Trump just before his inauguration ceremony.
