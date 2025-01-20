$TRUMP meme coin now available for trading on Robinhood

The $TRUMP meme coin is now officially available on US-based electronic stocks and cryptocurrency trading platform Robinhood. Robinhood has placed restrictions on the trading in high-flying stocks like GameStop, BlackBerry, and Nokia.(AP)

“OFFICIAL TRUMP ($TRUMP) is now available to trade on Robinhood,” the exchange wrote in a post on X (Formerly Twitter).

The $TRUMP meme coin was launched by US President-elect Donald Trump just before his inauguration ceremony.