8th Pay Commission: What changes did the 7th and 6th Pay Commissions bring?

8th Pay Commission: The government has recently approved the formation of the 8th Pay Commission to revise the salaries of lakhs of central government employees and pensioners, with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw suggesting its recommendations will come into effect on January 1, 2026. 8th pay commission: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw suggested the new commission's recommendations will come into effect on January 1, 2026.(Representational Image/Pexel)

This comes just days before the Union Budget 2025 and it aims to adjust salaries with the current inflation rates.

Amid speculation over the percentage of increase in salaries of central government employees, let's take a look at the major changes that came previously in the 7th and 6th Pay Commissions.

7th Pay Commission

The 7th Pay Commission which came into effect on January 1, 2016, set the fitment factor at 2.57, meaning that it multiplied the salaries by 2.57 times for all levels of central government staff.

It also recommended a minimum basic salary of ₹18,000, which was a substantial increase from the previous ₹7,000 under the 6th Pay Commission.

Minimum pension also rose from ₹3,500 under the 6th Pay Commission to ₹9,000.

6th Pay Commission

The 6th Pay Commission was introduced in January 2006 and had a 1.86 fitment factor, revising the minimum basic salary to ₹7,000, up from the ₹2,750 seen in the 5th Pay Commission.

Minimum pension rose from ₹1,275 earlier to ₹3,500 per month.

What can be expected from the 8th Pay Commission?

Though no announcements have been made regarding what can be expected from the 8th Pay Commission, some reports suggest a fitment factor in the range of 2.28 to 2.86, which if is the case, can make the minimum basic pay rise from the current ₹18,000 to anywhere between ₹41,000 and ₹51,480.