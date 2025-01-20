Will Joe Biden leave a ‘very generous letter’ for Donald Trump? Know what happened 4 years back

The US is set to witness U-turn in what happened four years back. This time, President Joe Biden is expected to leave a letter for Donald Trump in the Oval Office, just like what the Republican leader did. Biden never made the content of Trump's letter public, but he described it as a “very generous letter” despite considering it private.(AP)

According to sources who spoke to CNN, 82-year-old Biden intends to leave a letter for Trump on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office before leaving the White House today.

After declining to attend Biden's 2021 inauguration, Trump wrote a letter to the former as part of the presidential rite of passage.

Speaking about the same, Trump stated it was completely Biden's choice to share the letter. “It was a nice note,” he said in NBC's 2023 Meet the Press, adding, “I took a lot of time in thinking about it.”

When Barack Obama left a letter for Trump

Trump was reportedly surprised with the letter that Barack Obama wrote to him in 2017, when he first took over the oval office.

Obama, who had actively opposed Trump throughout the 2016 campaign, complimented him on a “remarkable run” and shared some insights from his eight years experience in the office.

Trump later called Obama as soon as he saw the letter as he was so overwhelmed by the ex-president's gesture. However, the two couldn't connect since Obama was flying to California.

The practice of writing a presidential letter began when President Ronald Reagan, after two terms in office, wrote a note congratulating his successor, Vice President George H. W. Bush, on his appointment as Commander-in-Chief.

Biden to hold tea reception for Trump

This morning, Biden will host a tea gathering to greet Trump upon his return to the White House and then take him to the Capitol for the inauguration.

Biden is likely to become the first president to write a letter to the same person he got one from.

Trump will be the first president to hold office for nonconsecutive terms since Grover Cleveland in the late 1800s, when the custom of writing letters did not even exist.