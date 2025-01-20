Who is performing at Donald Trump's inauguration today? Here are the singers

Donald Trump's inauguration as the United States's 47th President was expected to be an extravagant break from tradition — before it got moved indoors due to cold weather. US President-elect Donald Trump at the Palm Beach County Convention Centre in Florida, (REUTERS file)

There will still be well-known performers, influential billionaires as guests and foreign heads of state. Unlike his first inauguration eight years ago, Donald Trump will be welcomed back to office by business titans and global leaders, groups that often shunned him in his first term.

Donald Trump selected opera tenor Christopher Macchio to perform the national anthem at Monday's inauguration, at which Carrie Underwood will also perform “America the Beautiful".

Country music star Carrie Underwood, who has won eight Grammy Awards, will sing before Trump is sworn in around noon EST by Chief Justice John Roberts.

Also Read | Donald Trump inauguration: Who are the prominent Indians attending the mega event?

Underwood, who went from 2005 “American Idol” contestant to the most decorated artist in CMT Music Awards history, was a surprise get for the president-elect’s inauguration programme.

Another unexpected announcement came from the Village People, the late-70s American disco group behind the hit “Y.M.C.A.”

The group was booked for a Donald Trump rally in Washington on Sunday, and at one of the inaugural balls. The hit song was played at the end of Trump rallies and became a viral trend on social media after the election, with people mimicking the president-elect’s signature dance moves.

Also Read | Decoding Donald Trump’s five policy passions and personnel

The other performer will include one of Trump’s musical favourites: country singer Lee Greenwood, known for his patriotic anthem, “God Bless the USA,” also played at Trump rallies.

Singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw, best known for his hit song “I Don’t Want To Be,” will perform at one of the three balls Trump is attending. Country singers Jason Aldean, Parker McCollum and country music band Rascal Flatts will be performing at the other two balls.

Trumps inside Capitol Rotunda, but who else?

Expect to see Melania Trump, the president-elect’s five children and grandkids. Don Jr., his eldest son, and Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump, have gained more influence over the past year. The fathers of Trump's two sons-in-law were given key adviser posts as well. While Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have taken a step back, they are expected to attend just like they did for election night.

Also Read | TikTok restores US services, thanks Donald Trump for granting time to ‘make a deal’

But the Capitol Rotunda can only hold around 600 people, according to organisers.

(With inputs from AP)