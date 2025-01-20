Donald Trump presidential inauguration: Where to watch oath ceremony's live streaming?

Donald Trump LIVE streaming: Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, January 20 at the US Capitol building at 12:00 pm ET (10:30 pm IST). Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, January 20 at the US Capitol building at 12:00 pm ET (10:30 pm IST).(REUTERS)

Trump’s swearing-in-ceremony was moved into the Capitol Rotunda due to severe cold weather in Washington DC. The inauguration will be attended by billionaires, world leaders, politicians, tech CEOs and more.

Former US President Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton will also be present at the inauguration.

You can watch the inauguration ceremony below:

Before his oath-taking ceremony Trump is expected to have morning tea after a service at St John’s Episcopal Church with outgoing president Joe Biden. A former farewell will be carried out for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris later in the day.

Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the presidential oath to Donald Trump.

The inauguration ceremony will also feature a musical parade comprising of the US Marine Band, and a performance by country singer Carrie Underwood followed by a rendition of “Oh America!” by opera singer Christopher Macchio.

After the ceremony, a parade is scheduled to talk place at Capitol One Arena. An inaugural luncheon will also follow the ceremony at the Statuary Hall hosted by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC).

The evening of January 20 will have three inaugural balls in honour of te - The Commander in Chief Inaugural Ball, the Liberty Inaugural Ball and the Starlight Ball.