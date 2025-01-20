Ivanka Trump, Usha Vance's stunning gowns at Trump pre-inauguration bash spark boycott calls; ‘Bye Oscar de la Renta’

Ivanka Trump decided to go with a custom Oscar de la Renta gown for the candlelight dinner hosted by her father Donald Trump at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C., on Sunday night. Ivanka Trump and Usha Vance received criticism for wearing a couture Oscar de la Renta during Trump's pre-inauguration events.(X/Instagran)

Ahead of Trump's inauguration as the 47th president, his eldest daughter was spotted with some of her father's wealthiest and staunch supporters like Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. She was seen hugging and interacting with Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez.

The fashion brand described Ivanka's unique dress as an off-the-shoulder gown with an empire waist, adorned with pearl and crystal flowers, and a silver stole.

Meanwhile, some liberals called out the fashion brand Oscar de la Renta, which created the gowns that Ivanka and incoming Second Lady Usha Vance donned during Trump's pre-inauguration festivities.

What X users have to say about Ivanka dress

X users not only slammed Ivanka's outfit, but also blasted Oscar de la Renta for endorsing “fascism.”

One of the most well-liked comments beneath the photo stated, “Fascism - but make it Fashion.”

Another added, “The big brands once again support the evil in the name of higher profits, just like it happened during the rise of Nazis.”

A third wrote, “Boot licking is never in season.”

“Always have loved. Sad to be done with [Oscar de la Renta]. I don't support brands that support fascists,” one more chimed in.

Usha Vance faces backlash for her black velvet gown

Vice President-elect JD Vance's wife, Usha, received criticism for wearing a couture Oscar de la Renta dress to the Vice President's banquet on Saturday.

One commenter on X demanded a boycott of Oscar de la Renta after seeing a photo of Usha sporting the black velvet gown with the sweetheart neckline and asymmetric floral motifs.

“Bye Oscar de la Renta. I know you won't be cancelled but you are to me, for having no f***ing morals,” another commented.

“Boycott Oscar de la Renta,” one more remarked.

Know about De La Renta

The late Dominican fashion designer who established the brand, Oscar de la Renta, has a longstanding tradition of dressing First Ladies.

De La Renta first gained popularity when he designed an outfit for Jackie Kennedy. He also dressed Nancy Reagan, Laura Bush, and Hillary Clinton.

Meanwhile, the fashion house received a ton of criticism on its Instagram page for creating evening gowns for Ivanka and Usha.