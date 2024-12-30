Ivanka Trump spotted with husband Jared Kushner at Jeff Bezos' party in Aspen

Donald Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, was spotted with her husband, Jared Kushner, at Jeff Bezos' party in Aspen. The couple was photographed holding hands while walking out of Matsuhisa sushi restaurant Saturday night. They appeared to be in good spirits as they enjoyed their date night at the star-studded party hosted by the Amazon founder. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner listen as Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump attends an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner enjoy date night at Jeff Bezos' party in Aspen

For the holiday outing, Ivanka donned a brown suede dress with a flashy belt. She paired her Western-themed outfit with a tan leather jacket featuring a fur collar and brown knee-high boots. The 43-year-old appeared radiant as she kept her blonde locks open and wore long gold earrings with ice-blue accents.

Meanwhile, her husband sported a navy blue shirt, black pants, and matching dress shoes. Kushner was seen holding a black puffer jacket in his hand as he stepped out with the former advisor to Trump. The couple reportedly landed in Colorado after attending a Christmas Eve celebration at the president-elect's private Florida beach club Mar-a-Lago, per Page Six.

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner was also spotted at Bezos' Aspen party shortly after he was photographed enjoying drinks with Jennifer Lopez at another nearby hotspot, Kemo Sabe, a renowned destination for Western fashion. The billionaire entrepreneur hosted the star-studded party after denying reports about marrying his fiancee Lauren Sanchez in a lavish $600 million wedding ceremony in Colorado's famous ski resort town.

“This whole thing is completely false — none of this is happening,” Bezos wrote on X following a Daily Mail report. “The old adage ‘don’t believe everything you read’ is even more true today than it ever has been. Now lies can get ALL the way around the world before the truth can get its pants on,” he continued, adding, “So be careful out there folks and don’t be gullible.”