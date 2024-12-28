Who is Oren Alexander? Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner used disgraced billionaire realtor to buy $24mn Florida mansion

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President-elect Donald Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner purchased their $24 million Florida home through upscale real estate broker Oren Alexander, who was taken into custody earlier this month on sex trafficking charges alongside two of his brothers, Tal and Alon. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner(AFP File Photo)

The couple bought the mansion in Florida in April 2021 and their agent at the time was Alexander, according to the Homes.com property listing for the Indian Creek Village. Ivanka and Kushner, as per the The Real Deal publication, closed on the property in July, just months after the conclusion of Trump's first term as president.

The infamous Alexander siblings allegedly lured women with the promise of opulent hotels and vacation homes for more than ten years in order to drug, abuse, and rape them, according to federal authorities.

When the couple purchased their present residence, Oren Alexander was working with Douglas Elliman, the brokerage featured on the television program Million Dollar Listing. He founded his own business with Tal the next year.

A representative for Douglas Elliman refused to speak to The Wall Street Journal following Oren's arrest on December 11.

A series of sexual assault cases including claims from over ten women prompted the arrests of the Alexander brothers. However, they both have refuted the allegations.

All you need to know about Ivanka and Kushner's Florida mansion

According to a Benzinga, Ivanka and Kushner transformed their neoclassical estate into one of Miami's most recognisable modern mansions after two years of renovation work.

The facility was stripped down to its fundamental essence and turned into a contemporary entertainment space following a comprehensive makeover.

The rebuilt estate has many of its original architectural features, including open living areas, a unique double staircase, and 26-foot-high ceilings, according to the Realtor report.

The new additions, as per Miami-Dade County building blueprints, include a main suite with two wardrobes and a luxurious spa bathroom, as well as a chef's kitchen adjacent to the dining area.

Outdoor amenities received particular attention during renovations. The swimming pool on the property was completely refurbished, and the pool cabana now features modern spa facilities like a sauna, steam room, and cold plunge pool.

Indian Creek Island, often known as the “Billionaire Bunker,” features 34 residences. Notable neighbors are Executive chairman of Amazon Jeff Bezos and former NFL player Tom Brady.