Ivanka Trump stuns in black swimsuit while surfing during family vacation

ByArya Vaishnavi
Dec 03, 2024 05:30 PM IST

Ivanka Trump showed off her toned physique while vacationing with her family. In a photo shared on her Instagram story Sunday, President-elect Donald Trump's eldest daughter donned a black swimsuit while enjoying surf simulator FlowRider.

Ivanka Trump stuns in black swimsuit during Thanksgiving getaway with her family(Instagram)
Ivanka Trump stuns in black swimsuit during Thanksgiving getaway with her family(Instagram)

The 43-year-old was seen holding onto a rope while balancing on a yellow surfboard in her video, which was later reposted on the social media platform by a fan page. Ivanka, who was a former advisor to the future president, stunned in a tight swimwear, defying the social norms as a mother of three.

Ivanka's surfing adventure came during a Thanksgiving vacation with her family. Showing off her sporty side, she tossed up the “hang loose” sign with her other hand while laughing. In a separate clip shared by another fan account, instructors could be heard giving Trump's daughter tips on how to effectively balance while surfing.

The former first daughter's 11-year-old son Jason, whom she shares with her husband Jared Kushner, also joined in on the action by lying on his stomach on a surf board, according to Daily Mail. As the video went viral online, netizens praised her, calling her “beautiful” among several other compliments.

“Wow!! Fantastic surfing balance you are an amazing blessings from Denmark,” commented one fan. A second wrote, “Looks awesome and so much fun.” “So effortless, you look fantastic way to go!” a third chimed in, while a fourth noted, “Naturally elegant, classy and beautiful.”

This is not the first time Ivanka and her family were spotted surfing. Last year, she stunned in a purple swimsuit during the Thanksgiving weekend. While a the time she rode on the same simulator, she took a tumble into the water. However, she successfully balanced herself after multiple attempts.

