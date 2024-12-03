The View co-hosts slam Republicans for ‘foolish’ criticism of Joe Biden over son Hunter's pardon

The View co-hosts think Joe Biden's pardon of his son Hunter is “what presidents do.” During Monday's episode of the left-leaning show, Whoopi Goldberg defended the president, dismissing the criticism surrounding him as “foolish.” Whoopi Goldberg gestures next to Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris as they appear on ABC's "The View" in New York, U.S., October 8, 2024. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

The View co-hosts slam Republicans over criticism of Joe Biden's pardon of his son Hunter

“That’s what presidents do every time. They do it every time. They pardon somebody, so I’m not sure why the pearl-clutching is happening now, except that that’s what folks want to do. But it seems kind of foolish,” Goldberg said of Biden during the ABC TV show’s “Hot Topics” segment.

The View co-host's remark comes after the president faced severe criticism for issuing a full and unconditional pardon for Hunter Biden, who was convicted of multiple felonies, including gun charges. President-elect Donald Trump slammed the move as a “miscarriage of justice.”

While Goldberg's fellow co-hosts agreed with her, the show's only conservative, Alyssa Farah Griffin, disagreed with the Color Purple star's statement, calling out the president for previously “lying” about the pardon.

“Most Americans, if they face consequences for actions that they took, they’re going to have to face them, and nobody powerful and politically connected is going to come sweep in and save them,” said Griffin, who served as press secretary of the Department of Defense during Trump’s first term.

She went on to say that the move “feeds the notion to a lot of this country that there’s simply a different set of rules for those in power.” Meanwhile, Sunny Hostin claimed that Hunter would not have been prosecuted in the first place should his last name not be Biden.