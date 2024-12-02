New York ice hockey player, 17, dies after ‘sudden medical event’ during high school game

A teenager from Long Island died after losing consciousness on the ice during a charity hockey game at his high school. Connor Kasin, a 17-year-old senior at New York's Massapequa High School, “experienced a sudden medical event” during an intermission of the game. The tragic incident happened around 9 pm on Saturday at the Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center in Bethpage, reported News 12 - Long Island. Connor Kasin, 17, died on Saturday after collapsing on the ice during a charity hockey game at his high school in New York

After Kasin suddenly collapsed, multiple “civilians” rushed to the ice and performed CPR till the first responders arrived, according to the Nassau County Police Department. The 17-year-old was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.

“It is heartbreaking to report that Connor did not survive. His passing is devastating to the Massapequa community, and we offer our deepest condolences to Connor's family and friends,” the Massapequa High School said in a statement.

While the actual cause of Kasin's death has not been revealed yet, the authorities said that they are still investigating the incident. However, they noted that there was “no criminality suspected.” Meanwhile, the school officials said that grief counselling will be provided to other students in the wake of the tragedy.

Rep Anthony D'Esposito addressed the teen's death in a statement shared on X that read, “So sad to learn of the passing of Connor Kasin, a 12th grade student from Massapequa who tragically passed away while playing in a charity hockey game. My thoughts and prayers are with Connor’s family & the entire Massapequa community as they mourn this terrible loss.”

Kasin was playing for his club team when he collapsed during the charity match that was held in honour of a Syosset graduate, Sabrina Navaretta, who died in a car crash last year. The late student's parents also mourned the 17-year-old's death in a statement to CBS News.

“There are no words to convey our heartbreak that we feel as last night was supposed to be a fun night. The community came together to celebrate Sabrina’s life and our family’s commitment to help with scholarship, dog rescue and assisting grieving parents,” John and Mara Navaretta said.