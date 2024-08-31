Smithtown Library remains badly damaged by massive floods, several historical Long Island docs at risk of being perished

The Smithtown Library, which is the home to many historical documents, has been severely affected by the catastrophic floods that swept across Long Island nearly two weeks ago. The Smithtown Library has shared the terrible footage on its account on X and sought help from people by sharing the link for donation.( Smithtown Library )

The security camera footage shows that the lowest level of the library was entirely damaged by the strong floodwaters. According to the authorities, the estimated loss is approximately $10 million and it's unlikely that the basement level will reopen before the beginning of 2025.

In the footage, one can see flood waters broke through a wall and entered the whole bottom floor, tarnishing books, equipment and DVDs.

Eileen Caulfield, Assistant Director of the library, told FOX 5, “I saw my belongings, desk, conference table and purse being carried out into the hallway.”

The library's director, Rob Lusak, gave an account of the situation, stating that “the water literally filled up to the ceiling on Monday.”

“On the lower level, water came rushing in with such pressure that it smashed through a double-hung window. We got to work at 7 a.m., and couldn’t even get into the lower level until 4:40 [that afternoon]. That’s when we began recovery mode,” he informed TBR News.

In addition, there was also significant damage to the Long Island Historical Room Collection. The collection, which is regarded as the “crown jewel” of the Smithtown Library, contains 17th-century documents, such as the town's deed and paperwork signed by Thomas Jefferson.

Taking to X, the Smithtown Library shared the terrible footage and sought help from people by sharing the link for donation.

Also Read: Ernesto is suiting up as a hurricane, bringing ‘significant flooding and risk’: Here's more updates

No electricity at Smithtown Library, staff members shifted to nearby libraries

Rainbow Restoration, a flood remediation firm, and Smithtown Fire Department pumped out the water impeding the stairwells.

The library was still without electricity as of August 27. Staff members have been temporarily transferred to nearby libraries in King Park, Nesconset and Commack that were not severely damaged by the powerful storm.

According to Lusak, Governor Kathy Hochul's (D) appeal for a federal emergency declaration was approved on Sunday, and Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine's (R) State of Emergency Declaration from August 19 was crucial in getting things started.

This declaration will enable “direct federal” aid through FEMA to protect vital infrastructure like roads and bridges.

Lusak further said paperwork has been completed and the library's insurer has been notified. “We are cleaning up, and we will rebuild. Better than ever,” he added.