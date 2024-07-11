Horrifying video shows accused drunk driver slamming into Long Island nail salon, crash killed NYPD cop and 3 others

A terrifying video has captured the moment an alleged drunk driver crashed into a Long Island nail salon. The incident killed an off-duty NYPD cop and three others, and also injured nine other people. Video shows accused drunk driver slamming into Long Island nail salon (ppv_tahoe/Instagram)

The video shows the minivan being driven by Steven Schwally barrelling over a curb, going airborne for a brief moment and then slamming into Hawaii Nail & Spa in Deer Park at full speed on June 28. An unidentified man walks out of a neighbouring business and witnesses the vehicle flying past him at shocking speed, and hitting the nail station.

People can be heard screaming. Some people from another store come out to check the damage after hearing the sound of the crash.

The crash resulted in the tragic death of off-duty NYPD cop Emilia Rennhack, 31. At the time, she was getting her nails done for a wedding she was set to attend that day. The crash also killed three others – Jiancai Chen, 37; Yan Xu, 41; and Meizi Zhang, 40. Among the people who were injured was a 12-year-old girl.

Rennhack’s newlywed husband, NYPD Det. Carl Rennhack, looked on as Schwally was arraigned on July 1 in Suffolk County court, on driving while intoxicated charges. On July 6, thousands remembered Rennhack at a funeral service in New Hyde Park.

According to prosecutors, Schwally confessed to police that he had 18 beers in the hours before the crash. He is being held on $1 million bail and a return court appearance is scheduled on July 19.

Steven Schwally’s previous DWI charge

Previous records show the suspect was hit with a DWI charge in Dix Hills on March 25, 2013, as well. “The defendant had struck a mailbox in front of 19 Weathervane Way and fled the scene,” a police report from the 2013 mishap states, according to New York Post. “The defendant was located a short distance away at the intersection of Millet Street and Village Drive West.”

“The defendant was still seated in the driver’s seat,” the report added. “The vehicle’s keys were still in the ignition, the vehicle’s engine was on and the defendant was asleep.”

As per records, Schwally was sentenced to three years probation after pleading guilty in the case.