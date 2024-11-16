Parents arrested for trying to choke 17-yr-old daughter in ‘honour killing’ outside Washington high school

A man and woman from Lacey, Washington, were arrested for trying to choke their 17-year-old daughter in an attempted “honour killing.” Ihsan Ali and his wife, Zahraa Ali, attacked the teenager, who has not been identified, outside Timberline High School for refusing an arranged marriage with an older man, according to the police. Image used for representational purposes only

Parents arrested for trying to choke teen daughter in ‘honour killing’

The couple has been charged with attempted murder in the shocking incident that occurred outside the Washington school. The teenager said that “her father had recently been threatening her with honor killing for refusing an arranged marriage with an older man in another county,” according to charging documents per the New York Post.

Fearing for her life, the daughter ran away, seeking help from the school staff on October 18. Enraged by it, her parents came hunting for her at the school. Ihsan can be seen pinning his daughter on the ground and shoving her face in the dirt in shocking footage obtained by Fox 13 Seattle.

The father choked her “to the point where she had lost consciousness” and punched the girl's boyfriend, the documents alleged. Zahraa, the girl's mother, also tried to choke her. Before the 17-year-old blacked out, her father told her, “It’s not right … you are not supposed to do this,” with his hands wrapped around her neck, per the outlet.

As the parents mercilessly tried to kill their daughter, other students, including the girl's boyfriend, tried to stop them. In the footage, a group of students can be seen surrounding the trio, yelling at the father to stop attacking his daughter.

Witness Josh Wagner was driving by with his family when he stopped to break up what he thought was a fight between a group of school students until he saw the dad choking his daughter. “It was pretty angering. All the kids were screaming, yelling,” he told KOMO.

Wagner, who held down the father until the cops arrived, told the network that he was able to yank his arms off the daughter. Meanwhile, the girl escaped and ran to the school office, yelling, “My dad was trying to kill me.” This prompted a lockdown as the staffers blocked the parents from entering, the documents added.