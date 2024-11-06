Month-old baby in Bengaluru dies after drowning in water tank, police suspect honour killing: Report

In a tragic incident, a month-old baby girl was found dead after drowning in a water tank in Bengaluru’s Chandapura area. The cops suspect it is an honour killing, and they are investigating from all angles. On Monday afternoon, Archita placed the baby on a cradle and went to use the washroom. When she came back, the baby went missing from the cradle and found dead in water tank at Bengaluru residence. (Representative image)

According to a report in The Times of India, the baby was the daughter of Manu and Archita, who got married last month. Manu, who is in his mid-20s and works as a cab driver, is a Dalit, and Archita belongs to an upper caste. Though there were hurdles during their marriage, the couple made it together and had a baby last month.

Archita brought the baby to her grandfather's house which is in Chandapura. On Monday afternoon, Archita placed the baby on a cradle and went to use the washroom. When she came back, the baby went missing from the cradle, and the mother raised the alarm. Archita’s family alerted everyone around and they started searching for baby.

Archita’s father, Murali, filed a missing complaint at Surya Nagar police station, and even cops launched a search operation for the baby. A few local people suggested Archita search on the rooftop, and when she opened the water tank, she found the body of her daughter floating on the water.

A senior police officer who is investigating the case said, “It is an inter-caste love marriage, and we learned that a lot of family members are against the marriage. We suspect an honour killing as someone from the family must have done this. We launched an investigation in all possible angles and we are also questioning the family members. All the CCTV footage is also carefully being monitored.”

The report also said that Archita had a premature delivery and she had been staying at her parent's house for the last few days. Archita’s parents have been taking care of the mother and child.