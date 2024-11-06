Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to appear before Lokayukta in MUDA case today

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will appear before the Lokayukta police in Mysuru today for an inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam. Karnataka Chief minister Siddaramaiah will appear before the Lokayukta police in Mysuru on Wednesday.

The Mysuru Lokayukta officially initiated an inquiry into the case following a September 27 court order to file an FIR. The Lokayukta was directed to investigate allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites worth ₹56 crore to Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi. It is alleged that MUDA illegally allotted these sites to the Chief Minister's wife in a prime location in Mysuru city.

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at more than half a dozen locations in Mangalore, Bengaluru, Mandya, and Mysuru in connection with the MUDA-linked money laundering case. This move came within a week of the agency summoning six employees associated with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) for questioning. The employees were summoned in connection with the high-profile alleged scam on different dates for interrogation, which will take place at the ED's zonal office in Bengaluru.

The ED has also filed a money laundering case against Siddaramaiah and others. This case was prompted by a First Information Report (FIR) from the state Lokayukta concerning the MUDA, placing the Karnataka Chief Minister in a difficult situation.

The FIR names Siddaramaiah, his wife BM Parvathi, his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, and Devaraju, from whom Swamy bought land that was later gifted to Parvathi. The ED has applied provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in its case, allowing the agency to summon individuals for questioning and possibly seize assets during the investigation.

Siddaramaiah has consistently denied the allegations, claiming that he is facing political persecution. He has stated that he will not resign, despite ongoing demands from the BJP for him to leave his position as head of government.

As the allegations surfaced, the BJP has accused the Congress of supporting "corrupt" leaders and has demanded Siddaramaiah's resignation. However, Siddaramaiah has quashed all demands for his resignation.

On Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court issued notices to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others on a petition seeking the transfer of the investigation into the MUDA land allotment case registered against the Chief Minister, his wife, and others.

In a petition filed by Snehamayi Krishna, the court also issued notices to the Central and State governments, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Lokayukta police. The High Court directed the Lokayukta police to submit details of the probe conducted until November 25 while adjourning further hearings on the petition until November 26.