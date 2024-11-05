Bengaluru drug controller caught accepting bribe for pharmacy license approval: Report

In a new development, an assistant drug controller in Bengaluru was caught by the Lokayukta police on November 4, i.e., on Monday, while accepting a bribe from a pharmacist in exchange for approving his licence, The Hindu reported. The officer reportedly demanded ₹ 50,000 but agreed to lower the amount to ₹ 40,000 to issue a licence to the pharmacist. (HT File)

The officer, identified as Ajayraj D. Sha, reportedly demanded ₹50,000 but agreed to lower the amount to ₹40,000 to issue a licence for the pharmacist, Subramanya, to establish his wholesale pharmacy business.

Following a complaint, Lokayukta officials detained Sha under the Prevention of Corruption Act and later conducted a search of his residence, the report noted. The Lokayukta is known for its action against corruption.

In a similar development recently, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed on Monday that he has been called to appear before the Mysuru Lokayukta in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allottment case.

When questioned by the media, Siddaramaiah said, "Yes, Mysore Lokayukta has issued a notice regarding MUDA. I will go to Mysore Lokayukta on November 6," as quoted by news agency ANI.

The inquiry was officially launched by the Mysuru Lokayukta following a court order on September 27, which mandated the filing of an FIR. The investigation centres around allegations of irregularities in the allotment of 14 prime plots, valued at ₹56 crore, to the Chief Minister’s wife, Parvathi, by MUDA.

The controversy stems from claims that MUDA unlawfully allocated the 14 sites to Parvathi in a highly sought-after area of Mysuru, raising questions of misconduct in the land distribution process.

(With inputs from ANI)