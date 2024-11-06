Former UK president Rishi Sunak offers prayers at Bengaluru's Guru Raghavendra Mutt. Watch

Former president of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak visited Bengaluru’s Raghavendra Swamy Mutt, located in Jayanagar, along with his wife, Akshata Murthy. As the current Karika masa is believed to be an auspicious month, the couple visited the mutt to seek the blessings of Guru Raghavendra Swamy. Rishi Sunak has always been open about his belief in Indian traditions and visited many temples during his previous visits to the country.

Sunak’s in-laws, Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy, were also seen along with the couple, and all offered prayers in the mutt. They also participated in the usual rituals at temple.

Rishi Sunak has always been open about his belief in Indian traditions and visited many temples during his previous visits to the country. In January this year, when Sunak visited London's iconic BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, known as Neasden Temple, he opened up about his faith in Hinduism. He said, “I am Hindu, and like all of you, I draw inspiration and comfort from my faith. I was proud to be sworn in as a member of Parliament on the 'Bhagavad Gita'. Our faith teaches us to do our duty and not fret about the outcome as long as one does it faithfully.”

Sunak also said that he wants to pass on the tradition to his kids as well. “That is what I was brought up to believe by my wonderful and loving parents, and that is how I live my life, and that is what I want to pass on to my daughters as they grow up. It is dharma which guides me in my approach to public service,” he then added.

Rishi Sunak also visits Bengaluru’s iconic Vidrayarthi Bhavan to eat dosas when he is in the city. A picture went viral earlier which has Rishi Sunak, clad in casuals, enjoying a meal at the restaurant in South Bengaluru when he visited the city.