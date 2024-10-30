Menu Explore
Bengaluru police alert commuters of traffic snarls on Deepavali festive weekend. More details

ByHT News Desk
Oct 30, 2024 12:39 PM IST

Massive crowds are expected to exit and enter Bengaluru as thousands of techies and other workers will likely go to their hometowns for Deepavali.

Ahead of a long and festive weekend as the country gears up for Deepavali celebrations, Bengaluru traffic police alerted commuters of traffic snarls around the city. They said that staff had been deployed across the city to ensure the smooth movement of traffic.

As the festive season approached with Deepavali and Kannada Rajyostava, followed by a long weekend from October 31 to November 3, 2024, Bengaluru traffic police informed the public that significant traffic congestion is anticipated.
Also Read - "No farmers will be evicted from their lands": Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Waqf Lands

In an announcement, Bengaluru police said, “As the festive season approaches with Deepavali and Kannada Rajyostava, followed by a long weekend from October 31 to November 3, 2024, Bengaluru traffic police would like to inform the public that significant traffic congestion is anticipated in the city due to increased travel activity during this period. To ensure the safety and convenience of all road users, suitable traffic bandobast has been made.”

Cops also advised the commuters to follow four steps to avoid any kind of inconvenience.

 

Plan Ahead: Organize your travel itineraries in advance and consider the

Choose Alternative Routes: Familiarize yourself with alternative routes to your destinations to avoid congestion.

Utilise Public Transport: Where possible, opt for public transport to minimise the number of vehicles on the road.

Travel Safely: Adhere to traffic rules and remain patient during peak hours.

Massive crowds are expected to exit and enter the city as thousands of techies and other workers will likely go to their hometowns for the festival. Private travel companies have already deployed extra buses, and Indian Railways has even announced special trains for commuters. All the roads leading to railway stations and crucial bus stations are also likely to face traffic congestion during the week.

Also Read - King Charles III and Queen Camilla's secret three-day trip to Bengaluru. Here is why

All sides of Bengaluru faced massive chaos during the Dasara festival, as many people left and entered the city at the same time. Entry points like Tumakuru Road, Mysuru Road, Electronic City, Old Madras Road and Hyderabad Highway faced congestion. The waiting time at toll booths also remained for long hours as a stream of vehicles entered the city from various parts of state borders.

 

 

