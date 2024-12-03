Donald Trump has warned that “there will be all hell to pay in the Middle East” if the Hamas hostages are not released before he assumes office. The president-elect also said that “those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit” after he becomes president. Donald Trump warns ‘there will be all hell to pay’ if Hamas hostages aren't released before he assumes office (ALLISON ROBBERT/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo) (via REUTERS)(HT_PRINT)

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “Everybody is talking about the hostages who are being held so violently, inhumanely, and against the will of the entire World, in the Middle East - But it’s all talk, and no action! Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity. Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!”

Omer Maxim Neutra confirmed dead

As many as 97 of the 251 hostages abducted by Hamas on October 7 last year remain in Gaza, it is believed. This includes bodies of at least 35 confirmed dead by the Israel Defense Forces.

On Monday, December 4, the IDF confirmed that Cpt. Omer Maxim Neutra, 21, was killed in the attack, and his body is now being held in Gaza. Until now it was believed that Neutra, a “lone soldier” from New York, was alive and being held hostage.

The IDF said that Neutra’s death was declared by the Military Rabbinate based on findings and new intelligence information. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent his condolences to the family of the deceased young man.

“Omer was a man of values, blessed with talents and a Zionist in every sense of the word,” Netanyahu reportedly said in a statement. “He immigrated to Israel to enlist in the IDF, chose a combat path and was chosen to command and lead.”

The Israeli PM added that Israel “will not rest or be silent until we return him home for a Jewish burial, and we will continue to act resolutely and tirelessly until we return all of our hostages.”