Will Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner join new Trump White House? All we know

Ivanka Trump, who joined her father Donald Trump in his triumphant celebration after winning the presidency, will not join him in the White House, reports have revealed. Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, who have spent the last few years settling into Miami life, do not have plans to return to politics. Will Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner join new Trump White House (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)(REUTERS)

Ivanka and Kushner moved to Florida after some years in Washington D.C. where they worked in Trump’s 2017 to 2020 administration as advisers. As per reports, they lost some of their more liberal friends in the process. They, along with their three children, now live on Indian Creek Island, dubbed the Billionaire’s Bunker.

What are Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s plans?

A society source in Miami told Page Six that Ivanka is “loved.” Another insider added, “Ivanka is proud of her father, she loves him, but his last presidency took its toll. There were friends who turned their back on Ivanka and Jared because of Donald, and that was hurtful. Now she has a great life, her thoughts are she does not need to be working in the White House to make a difference.”

However, Ivanka still wants to have an impact on public life.“I expect that we could see Ivanka work with tech leaders and talk about child safety on the internet, as well as her concerns about child trafficking, that’s the kind of thing she concentrated on in the White House,” the source told the outlet. “I think we’ll see her utilize her power in that way.”

Ivanka focused on the education and economic empowerment of women and families during her time in the White House. Another insider who is familiar with the Kushner family said, “Ivanka has been remarkably consistent for two years and right now she is focused on her family and the needs of her children. She doesn’t plan to be in politics. If she has something she wants to say, she will speak with her father about it directly, and privately…If that changes and she decides she wants to advocate for various policies, she will say it publicly.”

“Ivanka is not preparing to re-enter political life, but there’s whispers that she could make key appearances and support the idea of the American family,” added another Miami source. “Ivanka is prepped to do all the family walks at some point… but has no plans to enter the political fray.”

One insider said that Kushner, too, does not intend to return to politics. However, he is expected to be advising the transition team as needed.