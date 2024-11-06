Ivanka Trump gets major setback as dad Donald's new ‘right hand woman’ steals limelight during victory speech

After the historic win of Donald Trump, Ivanka joined her father on stage for the first time since this campaign. However, she received a major setback as Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara, secured her spot as the President's right hand woman after months of relentless campaigning. Ivanka Trump, former senior adviser to Donald Trump, made an appearance during an election night event with former US President Donald Trump.(Bloomberg)

Along with husband Jared Kushner, Ivanka, 43, attended her father's election party in Mar-a-Lago to witness his incredible political return. Her presence coincides with speculation that she is seeking to return to politics following Trump's resounding triumph over Democratic rival Kamala Harris.

After playing a significant role in both of her father's prior campaigns, the 78-year-old's daughter Ivanka decided to step back from politics to make room for the “ambitious” Lara.

The family members who joined Trump on stage included Melania Trump, sons Eric, 40, and Donald Trump Jr., 46, Barron, 18, daughter, Tiffany, 31, and granddaughter Kai, 17.

Trump's daughters-in-law, Eric Trump's wife Lara and Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, also took centre stage during the ecstatic celebrations.

Republicans lauds Lara Trump for her relentless dedication

Ivanka, dressed in a blue velvet suit, smiled with her husband, Jared Kushner, as she heard her father say: “Frankly this was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time.”

After thanking his “beautiful wife,” Melania, Trump expressed gratitude to his “amazing” children.

Sporting black pants and a long-sleeved sheer black blouse, Lara proudly stood to Trump's right on Wednesday as he told Americans that he had “made history.”

Meanwhile, Republican voters showered the new MAGA star with love on social media, saying that she “deserves so much credit for this victory” after “saving the Republican party.”

“Lara Trump deserves every bit of praise for her relentless dedication and hard work. She’s proven herself to be a powerhouse, showing up day after day with integrity and focus,” one admirer commented.

Rise of Lara Trump within the family during the campaigning

Lara, the former television producer, has been actively supporting Trump since he emerged as the Republican nominee.

The 41-year-old, who is now a co-chair of the Republican National Committee, rose in the family during the election campaign by appearing at her father-in-law's rallies.

Lara was at the forefront of Trump's recovery operations in North Carolina when Hurricane Helene devastated the state.

Meanwhile, Eric praised his wife's accomplishments during the campaign.

“You put your heart and soul into the job and proved them all wrong,” he wrote on X, alongside a photo of himself and his wife during the vote-counting process.

What about Ivanka?

Ivanka was a prominent force behind her father during his 2016 victory speech, providing a sneak peek at the pivotal role she would play throughout his first term as president.

During Trump's first administration, she and Jared Kushner emerged as two of his most reliable advisers.

However, the pair, who vowed to avoid politics and concentrate on their family in Miami, were conspicuously absent from this campaign.

Ivanka, however, looked stunning even from the sidelines of the stage thanks to her striking red lip and brilliant blue matching pantsuit.