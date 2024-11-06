Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Axis My India’s Pradeep Gupta, who got Indian poll results horribly wrong, says he predicted Donald Trump's win

ByHT News Desk
Nov 06, 2024 05:05 PM IST

Axis My India’s predictions recently missed the mark in key Indian elections, including the Lok Sabha and assembly polls in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.

Psephologist Pradeep Gupta and his team at Axis My America claimed to have accurately predicted Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election. As the final vote count approached on Wednesday, Axis My America’s forecast aligned closely with Donald Trump’s results in both the popular vote and the electoral college. Axis My America, a subsidiary of Axis My India, stood out for precisely capturing voter sentiment across key states, said Pradeep Gupta.

Chairman & MD of Axis My India Pradeep Gupta.((PTI Photo) )
Chairman & MD of Axis My India Pradeep Gupta.((PTI Photo) )

“As counting enters the final lap, Axis My America's prediction of Donald Trump getting elected as the next US President is spot on for both popular vote and electoral votes. While many local pollsters missed the mark, Axis My America which is a subsidiary of Axis My India got it Bang on!” Pradeep Gupta posted on X.

Interestingly, this successful US prediction comes after a recent misfire by Axis My India in the latest Indian elections, including the Lok Sabha, and Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir polls. Despite this setback, Pradeep Gupta’s work on the US election will likely reinforce his reputation for rigorous analytics.

Axis My India had predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) might secure over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan “Abki Baar 400 Paar.” The exit poll projected the BJP would capture between 322 and 340 seats, an increase from their 303 seats in 2019.

However, the actual results saw the BJP falling short of a simple majority, with the NDA finishing at 293 seats.

In the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections 2024, Axis My India had predicted a hung assembly with the Congress-National Conference combine could win between 35 and 45 seats, BJP 24-24, the PDP 4-6 and others 8-27 seats.

According to the Axis-My India exit poll, the majority of Muslim votes in the Jammu region could to the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance.

However, in the final results, the J&K National Conference won 42 seats, the BJP won 29, the Indian National Congress won six, the J&K Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) won three, the J&K People Conference, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won one seat each, whereas seven seats were won by Independent (IND) candidates

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //