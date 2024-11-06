Axis My India’s Pradeep Gupta, who got Indian poll results horribly wrong, says he predicted Donald Trump's win

Psephologist Pradeep Gupta and his team at Axis My America claimed to have accurately predicted Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election. As the final vote count approached on Wednesday, Axis My America’s forecast aligned closely with Donald Trump’s results in both the popular vote and the electoral college. Axis My America, a subsidiary of Axis My India, stood out for precisely capturing voter sentiment across key states, said Pradeep Gupta. Chairman & MD of Axis My India Pradeep Gupta.((PTI Photo) )

“As counting enters the final lap, Axis My America's prediction of Donald Trump getting elected as the next US President is spot on for both popular vote and electoral votes. While many local pollsters missed the mark, Axis My America which is a subsidiary of Axis My India got it Bang on!” Pradeep Gupta posted on X.

Interestingly, this successful US prediction comes after a recent misfire by Axis My India in the latest Indian elections, including the Lok Sabha, and Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir polls. Despite this setback, Pradeep Gupta’s work on the US election will likely reinforce his reputation for rigorous analytics.

Axis My India had predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) might secure over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan “Abki Baar 400 Paar.” The exit poll projected the BJP would capture between 322 and 340 seats, an increase from their 303 seats in 2019.

However, the actual results saw the BJP falling short of a simple majority, with the NDA finishing at 293 seats.

In the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections 2024, Axis My India had predicted a hung assembly with the Congress-National Conference combine could win between 35 and 45 seats, BJP 24-24, the PDP 4-6 and others 8-27 seats.

According to the Axis-My India exit poll, the majority of Muslim votes in the Jammu region could to the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance.

However, in the final results, the J&K National Conference won 42 seats, the BJP won 29, the Indian National Congress won six, the J&K Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) won three, the J&K People Conference, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won one seat each, whereas seven seats were won by Independent (IND) candidates